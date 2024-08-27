Samsung slashing prices
Samsung and Google’s upcoming VR headset spotted on Geekbench

*Header image is referential and showcases the Oculus Go. | Image credit — Meta

Remember the Samsung VR headset being made in collaboration with Google? Looks like we might finally have some more info on its specifications. A listing that recently appeared on Geekbench is a strong contender for the headset, using the same model number reported previously and featuring similar hardware to competing products.

Dubbed “Samsung SM-I130”, the device is running on Android 14. This stacks with what we’ve heard before about Google supplying the operating system to Samsung for the headset. The hexa-core processor, meanwhile, fits the profile of the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. Lastly, the device features 16 GB of RAM.

For comparison, the excellent Meta Quest 3 runs on Horizon OS, which Meta made available to third parties just a few months ago. It uses the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 which is the predecessor to the processor found in the Geekbench listing. And it has 8 GB of RAM, half of the Geekbench listing and less than the 12 GB of Quest Pro.

Video Thumbnail
Is the Quest 3 about to have some major competition? | Video credit — Meta

We don’t know too much about Samsung’s upcoming VR headset, other than the fact that it definitely exists. There’s also reports of a controller accompanying the headset, so at least it might not be completely reliant on eye and hand tracking like the Apple Vision Pro. And the processor suggests that the headset is going to be quite capable of running today’s best VR games.

The XR (Extended Reality) industry has been on the rise recently, something that I’m quite happy about. Samsung’s headset is just one of many XR devices VR enthusiasts have to look forward to in the coming years. I’m particularly interested in seeing the AI-powered AR smart glasses Meta has been working on for years.

If all goes well, we’re going to have to make some big changes to our list of the best VR headsets you can buy today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

