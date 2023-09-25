Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
Is this what AR passthrough on the Quest 3 looks like? If yes, I’m hyped!

It wasn’t that far back when I wrote a piece discussing the state of AR right now and I felt I had to, because the Vision Pro showed me a glimpse into a future that I wanted to be a part of. And, one which isn’t something that the best VR headsets of today can let me experience right now.

TL;DR: AR is all about spatial awareness and making the user’s surroundings be more than meets the eye (have fun getting that tune out of your head today!), be that through heads up displays (HUD) or virtual workspaces: I want it.

And here’s the thing: the Quest 2 is also a culprit, because even though it “technically” supports passthrough, it’s in black-and-white and really fuzzy. But Meta promised a “major improvement” with the upcoming Quest 3, which is what I was hopeful of.

Hopeful? Scratch that, if this leak turns out to be true, you can write me down for “excited”.




Basically, this video shared on an X? In an X? In X? Ugh, excuse the Muskanian rhetoric, but it’s rather difficult to comment on leaks when you don’t know how to refer to them, but I digress.

So, this clip shared on neo-Twitter showcases what Campfire can do and the video is allegedly recorded on a Quest 3. Mixed News reached out to the X User (which sounds wrong too) that shared the video, and supposedly it came from Camprifre’s legitimate Vimeo channel, but was later removed due to “inaccurate details”.

The plot thickens, which requires the application of salt before we continue.

So, basically, the real question here is: was this all a mishap, as the company figured out that it has effectively leaked something about the Quest 3 ahead of time or is this truly not representative of passthrough quality on the Quest 3?

The good news is that we’ll find out in a matter of days, as the Meta Connect event — where the Quest 3 will finally be revealed in full detail — is just five days away. But until then, I reserve judgment, lest I get disappointed.

And as previously stated, I’m aiming for “excited”, as I hope you are too.

