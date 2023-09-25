Is this what AR passthrough on the Quest 3 looks like? If yes, I’m hyped!
It wasn’t that far back when I wrote a piece discussing the state of AR right now and I felt I had to, because the Vision Pro showed me a glimpse into a future that I wanted to be a part of. And, one which isn’t something that the best VR headsets of today can let me experience right now.
TL;DR: AR is all about spatial awareness and making the user’s surroundings be more than meets the eye (have fun getting that tune out of your head today!), be that through heads up displays (HUD) or virtual workspaces: I want it.
Hopeful? Scratch that, if this leak turns out to be true, you can write me down for “excited”.
So, this clip shared on neo-Twitter showcases what Campfire can do and the video is allegedly recorded on a Quest 3. Mixed News reached out to the X User (which sounds wrong too) that shared the video, and supposedly it came from Camprifre’s legitimate Vimeo channel, but was later removed due to “inaccurate details”.
The plot thickens, which requires the application of salt before we continue.
So, basically, the real question here is: was this all a mishap, as the company figured out that it has effectively leaked something about the Quest 3 ahead of time or is this truly not representative of passthrough quality on the Quest 3?
The good news is that we’ll find out in a matter of days, as the Meta Connect event — where the Quest 3 will finally be revealed in full detail — is just five days away. But until then, I reserve judgment, lest I get disappointed.
And as previously stated, I’m aiming for “excited”, as I hope you are too.
And here’s the thing: the Quest 2 is also a culprit, because even though it “technically” supports passthrough, it’s in black-and-white and really fuzzy. But Meta promised a “major improvement” with the upcoming Quest 3, which is what I was hopeful of.
This is the app Campfire3D, running on a Meta Quest 3 devkit.— Luna (@Lunayian) September 19, 2023
You can see that the user is holding a Touch Plus controller (with the Oculus logo on the home button as some devkits have) confirming this.
Gives another glimpse at what we can expect from the passthrough quality. pic.twitter.com/onpWYFDMPa
Basically, this video shared on an X? In an X? In X? Ugh, excuse the Muskanian rhetoric, but it’s rather difficult to comment on leaks when you don’t know how to refer to them, but I digress.
