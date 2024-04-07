Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Premier League teams up with Rezzil to develop VR football game

By
Manchester-based studio Rezzil announced a partnership with the Premier League for the development of a VR football game. Rezzil typically develops sports gaming software for athlete training and game analysis within virtual reality, so it does seem to have experience both in VR and games development.

According to the announcement, the Premier League and Rezzil will co-develop a VR football game, which is expected to launch later this year. The game will offer players the chance to step into the boots of their favorite Premier League players and recreate iconic Premier League goals and moments in VR.

Furthermore, Rezzil says that its software integrates directly with Premier League match data allowing clubs to adapt the software to re-create match scenarios and replay them through a VR headset.

We are excited about the ongoing development of VR technology within football. Rezzil are highly respected in the field and have developed an excellent reputation with training products that are being used by many Premier League clubs alongside leading sports teams and leagues around the world.


The four-year partnership also involves the Premier League taking an equity stake in Rezzil, allowing the latter to invest more resources into VR and XR (extended reality) technology.
