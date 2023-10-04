PowerWash simulator to bring satisfying cleaning action to the Quest next month
Satisfaction! That’s something that all of us humans can appreciate. It’s why we’ve built entire genres like unboxing videos around it and even entire industries that are focused on marketing, which can significantly increase the satisfaction that a person gets from a product.
That satisfying, slow motion with which the boxes of the best phones on the market open? Yep, that’s a bi-product of our strive to make things feel better. And it extends to other pieces of tech too, like sliding the slip off your brand new Quest 3 headset in a few days.
PowerWash Simulator — but in VR, because there’s a regular PC version too — isn’t quite what you’d expect. Unlike those realistic driving simulator games, such as Snowrunner or GranTurismo, this experience takes a turn towards the silly. And I’m so, so happy that it does.
Speaking of the Quest and satisfaction, Meta showcased a ton of awesome games that the company plans to release on its platform soon. And one of them just happens to be one of the most satisfying virtual experiences that you can ever have!
There’s something innately satisfying about removing layers of things from other things and that’s a huge part of this game. Dirt? Wash that away! And the best part is that PowerWash Simulator VR will let you do that with friends too, which will enable you to participate in all sorts of shenanigans too.
Those of you, familiar with the PC and console version of the game, will find yourselves right at home, as the VR edition contains all of the same levels. That being said, the devs have teased some VR-specific twists, as to keep the experience fresh.
If all of this sounds as much fun to you as it does to me, then you should know that PowerWash Simulator VR drops on the Meta Quest platform next month, on November 2. Pre-orders are live now and, yes: it will work with your brand new and satisfying-to-unbox Quest 3.
