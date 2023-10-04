PowerWash simulator to bring satisfying cleaning action to the Quest next month

Satisfaction!





Those of you, familiar with the PC and console version of the game, will find yourselves right at home, as the VR edition contains all of the same levels. That being said, the devs have teased some VR-specific twists, as to keep the experience fresh.



If all of this sounds as much fun to you as it does to me, then you should know that PowerWash Simulator VR drops on the Meta Quest platform next month, on November 2. Pre-orders are live now and, yes: it will work with your brand new and satisfying-to-unbox Quest 3 .