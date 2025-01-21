Original Oculus founder says he's got a big announcement – Meta Quest rival?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Original Oculus founder says he's got a big announcement – Meta Quest rival?
Oculus, now known as Reality Labs and currently owned by the Facebook company, was originally founded by Palmer Luckey in 2012. After Meta (Facebook) bought the company in 2014, he left to seek new ventures. Facebook would eventually rebrand Oculus as Meta, and release some of the most popular consumer headsets – the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3.

But what's Palmer Luckey doing now? Well, it appears he's not out of the virtual reality tech sphere. A recent tweet of his made the news, as it implies a big announcement is coming from him in the following weeks, which would put him back in the game.



The tweet was in response to a VR game developer who appeared to be sharing concerns about the industry's apparent slowing down, especially in terms of VR app sales. The developer noted that what VR devs like them are left with is essentially Mark Zuckerberg and Meta.

Palmer chimed in, promising that a big announcement by him in the coming weeks will essentially provide devs with another VR platform. Is he in the process of developing a new VR headset and launching a new company, like he originally did with Oculus?

We'll see in a few weeks, but it's true – VR app sales are down year over year, in an industry that appears to be heavily reliant on Meta Quest. The Apple Vision Pro, the Cupertino company's first mixed reality headset, didn't quite make a splash on the industry like some of us expected, and any other competition can't realistically hold a candle to Meta's populated app store.

So if the app sales are down on the most popular consumer headset, it's bad news for developers. More, new and affordable VR headsets might help revive the VR industry, but again – we'll have to wait and see what Luckey has in store for us.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/266-200/BK6A3899.jpg
Rado Minkov Senior Editorial Writer
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Popular stories

You may be able to get your hands on Samsung and Google’s VR headset sooner than you think
You may be able to get your hands on Samsung and Google’s VR headset sooner than you think
Original Oculus founder says he's got a big announcement – Meta Quest rival?
Original Oculus founder says he's got a big announcement – Meta Quest rival?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You may be able to get your hands on Samsung and Google’s VR headset sooner than you think
You may be able to get your hands on Samsung and Google’s VR headset sooner than you think
Another Apple Vision Pro competitor is in the works and slated for release next year
Another Apple Vision Pro competitor is in the works and slated for release next year
New Quest 3 and 3S headsets now also in danger, Meta states a workaround
New Quest 3 and 3S headsets now also in danger, Meta states a workaround
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Meta Quest strategy of cheap VR headsets is paying off big time
Meta Quest strategy of cheap VR headsets is paying off big time
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses getting a display in 2025
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses getting a display in 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless