Original Oculus founder says he's got a big announcement – Meta Quest rival?
Oculus, now known as Reality Labs and currently owned by the Facebook company, was originally founded by Palmer Luckey in 2012. After Meta (Facebook) bought the company in 2014, he left to seek new ventures. Facebook would eventually rebrand Oculus as Meta, and release some of the most popular consumer headsets – the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3.
The tweet was in response to a VR game developer who appeared to be sharing concerns about the industry's apparent slowing down, especially in terms of VR app sales. The developer noted that what VR devs like them are left with is essentially Mark Zuckerberg and Meta.
We'll see in a few weeks, but it's true – VR app sales are down year over year, in an industry that appears to be heavily reliant on Meta Quest. The Apple Vision Pro, the Cupertino company's first mixed reality headset, didn't quite make a splash on the industry like some of us expected, and any other competition can't realistically hold a candle to Meta's populated app store.
So if the app sales are down on the most popular consumer headset, it's bad news for developers. More, new and affordable VR headsets might help revive the VR industry, but again – we'll have to wait and see what Luckey has in store for us.
But what's Palmer Luckey doing now? Well, it appears he's not out of the virtual reality tech sphere. A recent tweet of his made the news, as it implies a big announcement is coming from him in the following weeks, which would put him back in the game.
Wait till you see what I am announcing in a few weeks and see if you still think I am out of the game.— Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) January 19, 2025
The tweet was in response to a VR game developer who appeared to be sharing concerns about the industry's apparent slowing down, especially in terms of VR app sales. The developer noted that what VR devs like them are left with is essentially Mark Zuckerberg and Meta.
Palmer chimed in, promising that a big announcement by him in the coming weeks will essentially provide devs with another VR platform. Is he in the process of developing a new VR headset and launching a new company, like he originally did with Oculus?
We'll see in a few weeks, but it's true – VR app sales are down year over year, in an industry that appears to be heavily reliant on Meta Quest. The Apple Vision Pro, the Cupertino company's first mixed reality headset, didn't quite make a splash on the industry like some of us expected, and any other competition can't realistically hold a candle to Meta's populated app store.
So if the app sales are down on the most popular consumer headset, it's bad news for developers. More, new and affordable VR headsets might help revive the VR industry, but again – we'll have to wait and see what Luckey has in store for us.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: