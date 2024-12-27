New Quest 3 and 3S headsets now also in danger, Meta states a workaround

Meta Quest 3S VR headset
As “Merry Questmas” trended on X (formerly Twitter) many new and existing Meta Quest owners were in for a massive disappointment: their headsets would soon get bricked. At first the issue seemed to mostly affect Quest 2 headsets but that is clearly not the case and Meta has finally issued a statement.

Quest 2 headsets are getting bricked when they try to update themselves to the latest version of their operating system. This issue has mostly affected headsets that have been sitting unused for quite a while. However after more reports popped up it became clear that even new Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets are being affected.

Many people have lost their Quest headsets to the update and others are now fearful of switching their headsets on. At first Meta’s response to the entire ordeal was quite reprehensible as reports of the company marking posts about the issue as spam started coming in. Users who contacted Meta were also told to buy a new headset if they weren’t under warranty. Fortunately, or unfortunately, the issue became too big to ignore.

We are currently experiencing a software update issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible. In the meantime, please try booting up your headset while holding down the power button for 45 seconds before releasing it.
— Meta, Quest help center, December 2024

The company has provided the above advice for Meta Quest 3S, Quest 3 and Quest 2. However judging from all the reports I’d advise just not turning on your headset at all. People who have tried factory resetting their headsets or followed the aforementioned advice often reportedly end up with an even less functional device.

Video Thumbnail
The Quest 3S sold like hot cakes this holiday season. | Video credit — Meta

What makes this all even more tragic is that the Quest 3S sold extremely well for the winter holidays. Meta's strategy of affordable VR headsets to get more people into Virtual Reality is paying dividends.

I’m glad that Meta has acknowledged the issue and I wish there was a more helpful solution but all you can do right now is wait. The company has a lot invested in the future of XR (Extended Reality) and it really can’t afford to take this blow to its reputation. Here’s hoping for a belated but more successful Questmas.
