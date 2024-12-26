Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
While Meta’s contributions to the XR (Extended Reality) industry are immense and its headsets spectacular value the company is not immune to making mistakes. Such a mistake has seemingly happened in recent days as people pulled out their old Quest headsets and found themselves holding an unresponsive device.
For some reason Quest headsets — particularly the Quest 2 — are having trouble updating from older versions of their software. An error message appears that says “Your device is corrupt. It can't be trusted.”
Can you do anything to fix this issue? Not yet. If your Quest 2 has been bricked you should raise the issue with Meta. The company has been playing it off until now but clearly this is a much more widespread problem than initially thought. Meta will likely have to release a public statement and replace affected devices like when an iPadOS update bricked M4 iPad models.
If you have a Meta Quest 3 or Quest 2 lying around that you haven’t used in a while the best thing you can do right now is to not switch it on. Factory resetting bricked headsets isn’t helping so your best bet is to wait till Meta acknowledges and resolves the problem.
As someone who’s dabbled in coding I feel like the problem here is going to turn out to be a very silly little oversight someone at Meta made. If so then the issue should be resolved swiftly. However it remains to be seen whether Meta will try to remain in consumers’ good graces by replacing their bricked headsets. Let’s hope they do.
Numerous posts across various platforms — as spotted by UploadVR — show Quest owners complaining about a dead headset. Their Quest headsets got bricked when they tried to update them to the latest firmware. The common trait that all these headsets share is that they had been sitting unused for a while.
For some reason Quest headsets — particularly the Quest 2 — are having trouble updating from older versions of their software. An error message appears that says “Your device is corrupt. It can't be trusted.”
Meta Quest 3S sales boomed this holiday season while others decided to dust off their Quest 2. Unfortunately for the latter group this issue seems irresolvable for now.
The Meta Quest 3S has been a massive hit with consumers. | Video credit — Meta
Can you do anything to fix this issue? Not yet. If your Quest 2 has been bricked you should raise the issue with Meta. The company has been playing it off until now but clearly this is a much more widespread problem than initially thought. Meta will likely have to release a public statement and replace affected devices like when an iPadOS update bricked M4 iPad models.
If you have a Meta Quest 3 or Quest 2 lying around that you haven’t used in a while the best thing you can do right now is to not switch it on. Factory resetting bricked headsets isn’t helping so your best bet is to wait till Meta acknowledges and resolves the problem.
As someone who’s dabbled in coding I feel like the problem here is going to turn out to be a very silly little oversight someone at Meta made. If so then the issue should be resolved swiftly. However it remains to be seen whether Meta will try to remain in consumers’ good graces by replacing their bricked headsets. Let’s hope they do.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: