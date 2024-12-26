Meta Quest strategy of cheap VR headsets is paying off big time

Extended Reality

There were a number of posts on social media trending with the phrase “Merry Questmas” as people shared their Quest purchases for the holidays. A lot of this demand has undoubtedly been driven by the Quest 3S which retails for just $299. For a device that is essentially a gaming console of its own that is an unbeatable price tag in my opinion.





The XR industry needed the Quest 3S. | Video credit — Meta

The Quest 3S is one of the Quest 3 . Meta definitely has the right idea when it comes to helping VR go mainstream and I cannot wait to see the Meta remains convinced that XR is the future of computing and will overtake smartphones the moment it’s perfected. The Meta Orion — unveiled recently by CEO Mark Zuckerberg — showcases the vision that the company has for the coming decades. Though Orion is far from being an affordable reality, the company is doing everything to get people to try Virtual Reality.A survey earlier this year revealed that only 25 percent of U.S. adults have used VR . However retention amongst VR users is high which means that once people try it they keep coming back for more.The Quest 3S is one of the best VR headsets you can buy today. Not only is it super affordable but it’s also just as powerful and capable as the. Meta definitely has the right idea when it comes to helping VR go mainstream and I cannot wait to see the Meta Quest 4 come out.