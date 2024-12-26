Meta Quest strategy of cheap VR headsets is paying off big time

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Putting on the Meta Quest 3S
Meta has been in the XR (Extended Reality) game for a very long time ever since it acquired Oculus. The company’s strategy these past few years has involved selling VR headsets at criminally low prices so that people can get their foot in the virtual door. And this approach seems to be paying off big time after the recent release of Meta Quest 3S.

The Meta Quest 3 and 3S saw sales soar through the roof as Christmas came closer. At one point I saw sales of the Quest 3S had surpassed 70,000 units in just a few days. Now that Christmas has ended the Meta Horizon app has become the top free app on the App Store. If that doesn’t indicate insane demand then I don’t know what does.

There were a number of posts on social media trending with the phrase “Merry Questmas” as people shared their Quest purchases for the holidays. A lot of this demand has undoubtedly been driven by the Quest 3S which retails for just $299. For a device that is essentially a gaming console of its own that is an unbeatable price tag in my opinion.

Video Thumbnail
The XR industry needed the Quest 3S. | Video credit — Meta

Meta remains convinced that XR is the future of computing and will overtake smartphones the moment it’s perfected. The Meta Orion — unveiled recently by CEO Mark Zuckerberg — showcases the vision that the company has for the coming decades. Though Orion is far from being an affordable reality, the company is doing everything to get people to try Virtual Reality.

A survey earlier this year revealed that only 25 percent of U.S. adults have used VR. However retention amongst VR users is high which means that once people try it they keep coming back for more.

The Quest 3S is one of the best VR headsets you can buy today. Not only is it super affordable but it’s also just as powerful and capable as the Quest 3. Meta definitely has the right idea when it comes to helping VR go mainstream and I cannot wait to see the Meta Quest 4 come out.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Popular stories

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses getting a display in 2025
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses getting a display in 2025
Samsung’s first XR headset might borrow a name from Nintendo's most popular product
Samsung’s first XR headset might borrow a name from Nintendo's most popular product
Meta Quest strategy of cheap VR headsets is paying off big time
Meta Quest strategy of cheap VR headsets is paying off big time
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses getting a display in 2025
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses getting a display in 2025
Samsung’s first XR headset might borrow a name from Nintendo's most popular product
Samsung’s first XR headset might borrow a name from Nintendo's most popular product
Apple’s arrogance has paved the way for Samsung’s victory in the VR era, here’s what it needs to do
Apple’s arrogance has paved the way for Samsung’s victory in the VR era, here’s what it needs to do
Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset ditches "Hey Google" for "Hey Gemini"
Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset ditches "Hey Google" for "Hey Gemini"
Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro
Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting dedicated VR controllers
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting dedicated VR controllers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless