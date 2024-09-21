New HTC headset is like Vision Pro in a world that needs more Meta Quest

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A man excitedly using an HTC Vive Focus Vision
A few days ago HTC announced a new VR headset: the Vive Focus Vision. The leaked Focus Vision specs that immediately appeared after its teaser trailer also turned out to be true. And therein lies a problem: HTC’s new headset shares more than just its name with a certain competitor.

When the Apple Vision Pro came out the company heavily marketed its use as a platform for business and passive entertainment. As such, the headset did not support current VR games or even ship with controllers. The $3,499 price tag sealed its fate and the Vision Pro began seeing poor sales and reduced production.

While the Vive Focus Vision at $999 doesn’t even come close to matching Apple’s price and does come with gaming support, it does perhaps set itself up for a disappointing future. There’s a reason the Meta Quest 3 has become the go-to recommendation for anyone wanting to jump into VR. Meta has been pricing its headsets so insanely low so it can capitalize early on what it believes to be the future of computing.

Video Thumbnail
What an excellent little headset for $499. | Video credit — Meta

The company is continuing that trend with its upcoming Meta Quest 3S: a headset that provides the same processing power as Quest 3 at only $299. Meanwhile HTC has equipped the Vive Vision Focus with the same lenses and displays as the older Vive Focus 3. Perhaps most bafflingly, it uses the same chipset as the Focus 3 as well: a chip even older than the one used in Quest 3.

HTC is marketing the headset as a PC VR and enterprise product, but there isn’t much reason to choose this over a Quest 3. According to surveys only 25 percent of U.S. adults have used VR. In my opinion, you’re not going to convince more people to give VR a try if you present them with a large price tag and say it’s for use at the office.

The Vision Pro is failing to attract enterprise interest while the Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market right now. Perhaps companies should take a page out of Meta’s book and follow the instructions on it, at least until VR is a much bigger industry.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta wants you to physically feel your VR keyboard
Meta wants you to physically feel your VR keyboard
In bid to usher in spatial computing Meta and Apple turn their attention to VR’s biggest enemy: comfort
In bid to usher in spatial computing Meta and Apple turn their attention to VR’s biggest enemy: comfort
Meta Quest 3S lab pictures leak, confirming a very disappointing rumor
Meta Quest 3S lab pictures leak, confirming a very disappointing rumor
New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch? [UPDATED]
New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch? [UPDATED]
Meta shatters Google’s plans to design smart glasses with best in the business
Meta shatters Google’s plans to design smart glasses with best in the business
Long awaited visionOS 2 launches like iPhone 16: incomplete
Long awaited visionOS 2 launches like iPhone 16: incomplete
Loading Comments...

Latest News

New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch? [UPDATED]
New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch? [UPDATED]
Meta shatters Google’s plans to design smart glasses with best in the business
Meta shatters Google’s plans to design smart glasses with best in the business
Long awaited visionOS 2 launches like iPhone 16: incomplete
Long awaited visionOS 2 launches like iPhone 16: incomplete
Meta wants you to physically feel your VR keyboard
Meta wants you to physically feel your VR keyboard
In bid to usher in spatial computing Meta and Apple turn their attention to VR’s biggest enemy: comfort
In bid to usher in spatial computing Meta and Apple turn their attention to VR’s biggest enemy: comfort
Meta Quest 3S lab pictures leak, confirming a very disappointing rumor
Meta Quest 3S lab pictures leak, confirming a very disappointing rumor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless