New Apple Arcade games coming soon to Apple Vision Pro
Apple Arcade, the video game subscription service offered by Apple, has more than 250 titles that subscribers can play for free. These are high-quality, curated titles that don’t feature ads or in-app purchases, hence the $6.99 monthly price.
Although most of these games are available on the Apple Vision Pro, they can only be played in 2D. There are some exceptions, as Apple has already confirmed that about a dozen games have been specifically designed for a spatial experience on Apple Vision Pro.
Today, Apple revealed three more games that will be playable on the Vision Pro after they join the company’s Apple Arcade subscription service.
- Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City by Land & Sea/Snowman — Join Alto and his friends on an endless sandboarding journey to find The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within as Alto’s mysterious world intersects with the player’s room.
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees by Broken Rules — Embark on a beautiful, heartfelt adventure where a family of gibbons finds themselves lost in a dangerous world beyond their understanding. Players will experience free-flowing dynamic movement based on the way real gibbons swing through the trees.
- Spire Blast by Orbital Knight — Mysterious towers of all shapes and sizes have risen all over the kingdom and are appearing in the player’s room. With an ever-hungry dragon companion, players will walk around the towers to line up their best shots and use their wits and skills to collapse them and emerge victorious.
If you’re already an Apple Arcade subscriber, you’ll be able to play these games for free when they’re added to the service. Obviously, these three new titles can only be played on the iPhone or iPad, but if you have an Apple Vision Pro, you’ll be getting that spatial experience that the mixed reality headset offers.
