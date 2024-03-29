Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Exhilarating rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger coming to VR

By
Exhilarating rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger coming to VR
Funcom’s incredibly rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger is coming to VR sometime this year, the publisher revealed this week. Specifically, the game will launch for Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest Pro, PlayStation VR 2, and Steam VR.

Developed by The Outsiders, the original game will be ported to VR with the help of Lab42 Games. Of course, the VR version of Metal: Hellsinger will feature the game’s legendary original score, with artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God) and more.

Metal: Hellsinger in VR is a match made in heaven, or should I say hell. Even when we were working on the original, we fantasized about how thrilling it would be to play in VR and many fans have been saying the same. Now that fantasy is coming true and there is no doubt: slaying demons to the rhythm of epic metal tracks, all in full-motion immersive VR, is just as incredible as we imagined it.


Video Thumbnail


Adapted for VR, the game’s first-person gunplay will allow players to aim dual pistols independently and reload manually. The game will also allow players to move in full VR, use the joystick, or play while sitting.

No release date has been announced yet, but Metal: Hellsinger VR can already be wishlisted in case you want to know when exactly you’ll be able to play the game.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Popular stories

The Quest 2 will cost you just $200 now. Do we even need a Quest Lite anymore?
The Quest 2 will cost you just $200 now. Do we even need a Quest Lite anymore?
PC VR on Vision Pro gets closer to reality and you can actually try it out now
PC VR on Vision Pro gets closer to reality and you can actually try it out now
Vision Pro’s next launch country may have gotten revealed and more are likely to follow
Vision Pro’s next launch country may have gotten revealed and more are likely to follow
Looks like the Quest 3 Lite is still something that Tencent is interested in
Looks like the Quest 3 Lite is still something that Tencent is interested in
Meta creates funding program to help developers make Quest 3 games
Meta creates funding program to help developers make Quest 3 games
Cult classic puzzle adventure Riven is getting a remake for VR devices
Cult classic puzzle adventure Riven is getting a remake for VR devices
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple working on allowing you to virtually paint and draw with a future Vision Pro
Apple working on allowing you to virtually paint and draw with a future Vision Pro
Witty city builder and political sim Tropico now available on Meta Quest
Witty city builder and political sim Tropico now available on Meta Quest
Apple reportedly finds partner to help launch the Vision Pro in China
Apple reportedly finds partner to help launch the Vision Pro in China
Looks like the Quest 3 Lite is still something that Tencent is interested in
Looks like the Quest 3 Lite is still something that Tencent is interested in
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs update adds mixed reality mode
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs update adds mixed reality mode
Vision Pro’s next launch country may have gotten revealed and more are likely to follow
Vision Pro’s next launch country may have gotten revealed and more are likely to follow
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless