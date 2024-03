Exhilarating rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger coming to VR

No release date has been announced yet, but Metal: Hellsinger VR can already be Adapted for VR, the game’s first-person gunplay will allow players to aim dual pistols independently and reload manually. The game will also allow players to move in full VR, use the joystick, or play while sitting.No release date has been announced yet, but Metal: Hellsinger VR can already be wishlisted in case you want to know when exactly you’ll be able to play the game.





Funcom’s incredibly rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger is coming to VR sometime this year, the publisher revealed this week. Specifically, the game will launch for Meta Quest 2 Quest 3 , Quest Pro, PlayStation VR 2, and Steam VR.Developed by The Outsiders, the original game will be ported to VR with the help of Lab42 Games. Of course, the VR version of Metal: Hellsinger will feature the game’s legendary original score, with artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God) and more.