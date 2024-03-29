Exhilarating rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger coming to VR
Funcom’s incredibly rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger is coming to VR sometime this year, the publisher revealed this week. Specifically, the game will launch for Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest Pro, PlayStation VR 2, and Steam VR.
Developed by The Outsiders, the original game will be ported to VR with the help of Lab42 Games. Of course, the VR version of Metal: Hellsinger will feature the game’s legendary original score, with artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God) and more.
Developed by The Outsiders, the original game will be ported to VR with the help of Lab42 Games. Of course, the VR version of Metal: Hellsinger will feature the game’s legendary original score, with artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God) and more.
Metal: Hellsinger in VR is a match made in heaven, or should I say hell. Even when we were working on the original, we fantasized about how thrilling it would be to play in VR and many fans have been saying the same. Now that fantasy is coming true and there is no doubt: slaying demons to the rhythm of epic metal tracks, all in full-motion immersive VR, is just as incredible as we imagined it.
Adapted for VR, the game’s first-person gunplay will allow players to aim dual pistols independently and reload manually. The game will also allow players to move in full VR, use the joystick, or play while sitting.
No release date has been announced yet, but Metal: Hellsinger VR can already be wishlisted in case you want to know when exactly you’ll be able to play the game.
Things that are NOT allowed: