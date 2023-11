Meta Quest 3 vs Quest 2: even more of a difference than you thought!

VR headset

Design and build quality





Head strap, face cover and comfort

Controllers





Lenses, FOV and IPD range





Screen quality

Mixed-reality experience (Passthrough)





Standalone VR experience

PCVR experience: Air Link or Virtual Desktop with SteamVR

Speakers

Battery life





Specs comparison

Verdict









After about three years of dominating themarket, the Quest 2 finally got a successor recently – the Meta Quest 3 I've been using thefor about two years consistently, and now the Quest 3 since its release. And since the latter, I've been alternating between the two, so we can go over the most notable differences worth knowing, beyond just the specs on paper. Let's do it!Let's face it, we all love the, but it looks like a bucket. It's not exactly a beautiful headset; its square-ish shape is pretty much focused on practicality. There's no flair up front either, besides a barely-visible Oculus branding (which later became Meta).The, however, is far more pleasing to the eye, with significantly more rounded corners, lovely curves, a far thinner footprint, and those three pill-shaped sensor modules up front do give it a distinct look. It's still not exactly a fashionable piece you may want to wear in front of people, but we're getting there. Small steps.Both theandare made out of plastic, but the's shade is a tad darker, and the look and feel of the plastic is grainier. To put it simply, it feels a bit worse, and cheaper.The's plastic body is smoother, brighter, and while it doesn't scream "premium" either, its thinner, curvier body, paired with a brighter, ever so slightly more matte color does make it look aesthetically pleasing.When it comes to buttons, the's power button is pretty small and hard to feel for, due to its vertical pill shape, and it's on the right side. The's power button is to the left, and it's round, bigger, and even slightly more raised, making it much easier to find without looking.Both headsets have a headphone jack for users who may prefer enjoying their VR gaming with their own wired headphones , and both headsets have volume keys on the bottom.However, thealso has pin connectors on the bottom, for charging it "wirelessly" with an optional dock, as well as a very, very handy IPD adjustment wheel.For adjusting your IPD on the old, you need to manually snap its lenses between only three different positions, which is not only clunky, but limiting. So that IPD slider on theis a real gamechanger.I don't have my original head strap on my, since it was designed to hold to the headset via a very thin piece of plastic that broke on the first month of me using it. Not great. So forgive the Kiwi Elite Strap pics we have for reference, but the point is – thehad durability issues when it came to the strap. Pull it a bit too hard while adjusting for comfort – and that plastic piece breaks.Sadly, thealso holds its head strap with what looks like a similar, thin plastic piece. I haven't managed to break it just yet, and can only hope it turns out to be more durable, but again – do be careful when adjusting your head strap, so as to not break it.In any case, let's talk about the retail head strap and face covers these headsets came with. Thecame with a flimsy head strap that did the job without being intrusive, and thecontinues this tradition. While being more elaborate, the's head strap definitely does not feel more comfortable, and I did complain about the comfort situation in my Quest 3 review We could argue that both headsets' default head straps are designed to be as unobtrusive and portable as possible, but the bottom line is – I find neither of them comfortable.Thankfully, we have tons of third and first-party head strap options to choose from, so we're not stuck with the default ones by any means.The face covers are a particularly interesting topic. The's face cover was so bad, that Meta had to pause Quest 2 sales due to a skin irritation issue it caused. I personally swiftly switched mine with a third party fake-leather-type face cover, and Meta did the same thing for newermodels.If you buy a newertoday, you'll get a similar fake-leather face cover, but beware if you buy a used, older variant – you'll get the original face cover, which was made out of some weird foam, and again – can cause skin irritation.Theimproves in that area significantly – its face cover is made from "washable, mixed-cotton fabric", covered by a lovely mesh material, that doesn't leave red rings on your face after an hour or two, which thewill with both of its face cover variants.The's controllers are as iconic as it gets – ergonomic design, matte plastic, and huge plastic rings that hold hidden sensors, for tracking. Pretty much all non-Meta headsets followed that exact controller design, and continue to do so even today.But thedid a pretty massive leap ahead by removing the plastic ring, which makes its controllers feel way, way more portable in comparison.Their button layout remains the same, and so does the fact that both theand's controllers use a single AA battery each, and are not rechargeable.We know that the's thumbsticks can exhibit the dreaded stick drift, and only time will tell if the's controllers will fare any better long-term. The's controller thumbsticks feel barely any different, so I'm a bit skeptical, but again, time will tell.Other small changes to the's controllers are a curvier design, and notably – a more elegant way to pop out and replace the batteries. Thecontrollers have a button to pop out their battery lid automatically. Meanwhile the's controllers are pretty clunky – you have to slide out their battery lid manually, and it's not immediately clear how you're meant to go about it. So once again – quality of life upgrades.Thepacks pancake lenses, which are far better designed, resulting in a much clearer image, with no rainbow effects or blurriness at the corner of your vision, no distortion, and on top of that – no shiny screen reflections to occasionally distract you.Thealso has a slightly larger FOV (field of view), making things feel a bit more immersive, but more notably – a larger IPD range.IPD is the distance between the user's eyes. Amust be set to an IPD close to that, in order for said user to have a good experience, without eye fatigue.The's IPD range is 56-70mm, which covers a good chunk of people. However, the's IPD range is 53-75mm, which not only covers way more people, but its IPD can be fine-tuned thanks to that new IPD wheel.If you're one of those people who always get dizzy from VR headsets , or exhibit eye fatigue, there's a fair chance that not setting the headset's IPD to yours is the culprit, or – the headset doesn't support your IPD. Obviously, theis the safer bet for you, and for pretty much all users when it comes to that.Thehas a higher resolution per eye than the(2064-by-2208 vs. 1832-by-1920), and it shows.Because of it, the's picture quality is notably sharper and more immersive. Not only that, but the headset's new pancake lenses add to its extra perceived clarity. It's a notable leap ahead for VR immersion.In contrast, thefeels a bit archaic if you try it right after using the, like I did many times for this comparison. You can clearly see the individual pixels if you look for them, and the blurry edges of your view (due to its worse lenses) are immediately distracting.However, on its own, the's display still delivers a respectable picture quality, and has a high resolution that still beats other popularlike the Valve Index, by a mile.Both theandpack LCD screens, meaning you don't get true blacks, or the kind of vivid colors you may have seen on your OLED-screen phone or TV, but they do look very good nonetheless.Unfortunately, both headsets have a pretty weak 100 nits max brightness; that hasn't been improved on the. And while most players won't have an issue with that, occasionally I'll stumble upon a game, or a scene in a game, that will feel too dark even on the brightest setting. More nits would've been nice, but alas.Both headsets' displays support a refresh rate up to 120Hz, but you'll be experiencing them at 90Hz for most of the time, and that's honestly fine. A higher refresh rate means the screen refreshes more often per second, making games appear smoother and more immersive, but not many actually support 120Hz refresh rate, nor is the difference that noticeable that it warrants the battery life hit. Meta still calls 120Hz "experimental" too, so I wouldn't hold my breath for it becoming a standard anytime soon.This is the part I was most hyped about, when it came to the, and it delivers. But first, let's explain what passthrough is, for the few of you who might not know it – it's a feature both Quest headsets have, that lets you see your real-world surroundings through the headset's cameras. It creates an AR (augmented reality) or as Meta prefers to call it – a mixed-reality experience, as you see not only the real world, but thanks to the headset's sensors, virtual objects on top of it, that react as if part of it. More and more Quest games are supporting this feature, and it's pretty awesome.So, the olduses monochrome, low-resolution cameras for its passthrough, and the experience was akin to a proof of concept, more so than anything you'd actually want to use. While its passthrough doesn't look good, it was still an exciting, promising feature back when it came out.But now, thecomes bringing actual color cameras, boasting a higher resolution, and a depth sensor, all successfully improving the mixed-reality passthrough experience significantly.AR / mixed-reality games look and feel more immersive than ever, and even just navigating the's menu while seeing your real-world surroundings in full color, is pretty cool.However don't expect too much clarity from the's passthrough, as it still exhibits the weird distortion effectsusers may have seen around close-up objects, and it's not a super-sharp experience either.You may be able to read larger text on your phone through the headset's cameras at best, but we still have a long way to go until passthrough actually reaches anything near the clarity of seeing the world only through those miracles of nature that are our eyes.But hey, so far, thefeatures the most immersive mixed-reality experience we've seen. Maybe the ultra-expensive Apple Vision Pro will beat that (and it better), but in this price range, theis now the king of mixed-reality. And it helps that more and more games come out with a main focus on this feature.Right now theandshare the same game library, so you won't be missing out on anything if you go for the older headset. However, since thehas better passthrough and a depth sensor for mixed-reality experiences, it's possible that eventually we'll start seeing games that only work on theBoth headsets have their own standalone operating system based on Android, and you can learn more about it (in its current state) in our Quest 3 review . Both headsets are kept updated and share the same interface, although this won't be the case forever, and thewill be abandoned sooner when it comes to major software updates.Meta still claims that the 3-year-oldwill continue getting updates for now, and that's fair, considering it's still likely the most usedworldwide, so for the near future, there's no reason for concern over getting a, if you're set on it.Both theandsupport Oculus Link, a way to use them as PCVR headsets with your computer, by connecting them to it via a sold-separately (and very overpriced) cable.Both also support AirLink, which is a wonderful, free way to use them for PCVR wirelessly, but you'll need a strong Wi-Fi connection, and the Windows app you'll have to install on your PC has been a nightmare to use, for a while. It's unreliable, often gets updates that break it, and I eventually moved on to the third option – Virtual DesktopYou can buy the Virtual Desktop app on both headsets, and it's basically AirLink, without the Meta stuff – no buggy Meta PC app, no constant updates that break the experience. I've been happy with using this app to make both myandinto PCVR headsets for my gaming rig.Regardless of which way you choose to connect them to your PC, both theandcan double as PCVR headsets, so long as you have a powerful PC that can handle triple-A VR gaming. This unlocks an opportunity to play Steam VR games like Half-Life: Alyx, Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR, and many more, with your Quest headset – they're all supported, the controllers work perfectly well; no issues there, regardless of which Quest headset you use.I found the's speakers to be excellent, especially when compared to other headsets, neckband speakers, or AR glasses. We get good spatial audio, with a surprising amount of bass; and you need that extra punch, it really adds to the immersion, especially if you're playing music-based games like Beat Saber.However, the's speakers can feel a bit too quiet even on the loudest setting. This depends on the game, of course, but especially when using it for PCVR, I wanted more.Thankfully, theimproves on that exact thing – its speakers can get way louder. They're still excellent, still with a good amount of bass, still immersively spatial. Good stuff!And of course, both headsets have a headphone jack, in case you wish to plug in your own favorite headphones and rock your VR games with those. But honestly, I prefer not having headphones squishing my ears for hours, nor in-ears irritating them. Theand 3's speakers stand just above your ears, so no irritation, no discomfort – just good sound!Theis supposed to have a battery life of about 2-3 hours, depending on what game you're playing, but over the last 2 years, mine's battery has degraded significantly. It now barely reaches a single hour, and I'm pretty concerned that the same thing will eventually happen with theFor now though, thealso promises about 2-3 hours of play time on a single charge, which is more than I'd want to wear afor anyway, so no complaints there.Realistically, you can expect about 2 hours on average from both headsets, on a single charge. As long as they're brand new.But again, if you're planning on buying a used, or you're reading this in the distant future, eyeing a usedinstead, keep in mind that those batteries can degrade. And sometimes, significantly. Ask the seller how the battery is holding up, to be sure what to expect.For charging, both theandhave a USB Type-C port, and come with an included cable and charger, but thealso has docking pins on the bottom, which lets it charge "wirelessly" if you buy the really expensive charging dock for it. So that's an optional convenience that onlyusers can take advantage of, but yeah, $130 for a charging dock, it's not exactly affordable.While theis still an amazingfor both standalone gaming and PCVR, it's been on the market for three years, and it's starting to show.Theimproves on almost every aspect of it – from the thinner and more pleasing design, through its wider IPD range that can now be finely adjusted, much higher display resolution, far better lenses, louder speakers, massively improved mixed-reality experience, simplified and improved controllers… It's a big jump ahead.Still, realistically, if you're new to VR, there's no reason not to buy theand have an amazing gaming experience for years to come, and at least for now – you'll still get access to the same gamesusers can choose from. You don't have to spend the extra money if none of the's improvements seem significant to you, and you just simply want to play VR games.However, if you want the best, or you wish to upgrade from any older headset you may have lying around, theis definitely worth it. It's the most feature-packed headset on the market right now, with the biggest library of dedicated games, and while you don't need a computer, if you have one – it can be a fantastic PCVR headset too. A jack of all trades, improving greatly on an already fantastic predecessor.