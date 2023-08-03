Meta teams up with UFC to bring new VR experiences to Horizon Worlds
Horizon Worlds, the free VR (virtual reality) game developed by Meta, is getting a new experience thanks to a collaboration with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). The social network giant has just announced the partnership that will bring MMA action to the Meta Quest platform.
The VR UFC-themed experience supports 4K resolution and 180-degree capture. Viewers will be able to switch camera angles throughout the fight to get the best view. More importantly, MMA fans can watch fights with cage-side seats for free in Xtadium.
Account holders will also be able to log in to UFC Fight Pass to access a library of UFC PPV cards, as well as some of the best UFC Fight Pass content including Fightlore, Year of the Fighter, and more.
However, Meta mentions that in order to provide users with the best viewing experience and optimal video resolution for live games and fights in Xtadium, YBVR is using compression and adaptive bitrate streaming to adjust the quality of the video in real time according to the viewer’s network conditions.
Meta’s Horizon Worlds players will also be able to meet up with their friends to learn more about the sport, in addition to having access to 4K 180-degree streaming of UFC fights. Interactive single- and multiplayer games will be available in Horizon Worlds related to the UFC-themed experience, along with exclusive rewards that can be unlocked by winning.
If you’re interested in checking out the new UFC-themed VR experience, you’ll want to mark your calendar for August 4 when the first matchup is scheduled to stream live in Xtadium.
The VR UFC-themed experience supports 4K resolution and 180-degree capture. Viewers will be able to switch camera angles throughout the fight to get the best view. More importantly, MMA fans can watch fights with cage-side seats for free in Xtadium.
UFC has successfully tested the technology with some of MMA events last year, so this is the next step. According to Craig Borsari, Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer at UFC, “the schedule of live MMA events available in Xtadium through UFC FIGHT PASS is growing,” so the organization will help build out “a dedicated UFC world in Meta Horizon Worlds that will offer the greatest fights in UFC history in a 4K 180-degree environment.”
Account holders will also be able to log in to UFC Fight Pass to access a library of UFC PPV cards, as well as some of the best UFC Fight Pass content including Fightlore, Year of the Fighter, and more.
However, Meta mentions that in order to provide users with the best viewing experience and optimal video resolution for live games and fights in Xtadium, YBVR is using compression and adaptive bitrate streaming to adjust the quality of the video in real time according to the viewer’s network conditions.
Meta’s Horizon Worlds players will also be able to meet up with their friends to learn more about the sport, in addition to having access to 4K 180-degree streaming of UFC fights. Interactive single- and multiplayer games will be available in Horizon Worlds related to the UFC-themed experience, along with exclusive rewards that can be unlocked by winning.
If you’re interested in checking out the new UFC-themed VR experience, you’ll want to mark your calendar for August 4 when the first matchup is scheduled to stream live in Xtadium.
Things that are NOT allowed: