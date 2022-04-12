Creators will be able to sell virtual items in Meta's Horizon Worlds

Horizon creators will be able to make money in the metaverse

In the US, participants will be able to earn money from a $10 million creator fund that Meta has recently set up in order to reward creators who have the most engaging worlds. And now, to further incentivize creators to use Horizon Worlds, Meta will be offering an "in-world purchases" system so creators can make money.







