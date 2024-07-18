It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro

It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro
*Header image is referential, showcasing the Meta Quest Pro.

Meta has been investing in the XR (Extended Reality) industry for a decade. Thus, the launch of Apple Vision Pro is sure to have rattled a few folks over at Meta. Though Meta has been taking notes from visionOS for its Quest updates, we now have a report that claims that the company is working on a direct competitor.

Allegedly codenamed La Jolla, this headset is reportedly going to launch in 2027. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this supposedly in-development headset either. A leaked roadmap revealed that La Jolla would be the Meta Quest Pro 2.

If this Quest Pro 2 is a direct competitor to the Vision Pro, we can reasonably expect a handful of things regarding it:

  • Like the Quest Pro and Vision Pro, it will be quite expensive.
  • It will probably focus more on productivity and passive media consumption.
  • And it will likely be marketed as a Mixed Reality headset first and foremost.


Video Thumbnail
Meta Quest Pro did eye tracking before Apple Vision Pro. | Video credit — Meta

Even the original Quest Pro boasted about its passthrough, which was a significant step up from Quest 2. And the Vision Pro showed that even at an exorbitant price, people are curious about how Mixed Reality can revolutionize computing. For example, half of Fortune 100 companies have bought a Vision Pro.

But this alleged La Jolla headset is far from the only productivity-focused XR venture Meta is undertaking. The company recently announced that its AI-powered AR smart glasses were almost ready for public demos.

Furthermore, now that Meta has made Quest OS open to third parties, Lenovo is working on a productivity-focused XR device as well. And to top it all off, the AR and VR industries are predicted to grow exponentially, with this growth being driven by non-gaming use cases.

So it makes perfect sense that Meta wants to directly take on one of the best AR headsets on the market.
