It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro

Like the Quest Pro and Vision Pro , it will be quite expensive.

, it will be quite expensive. It will probably focus more on productivity and passive media consumption.

And it will likely be marketed as a Mixed Reality headset first and foremost.









Meta has been investing in the XR () industry for a decade. Thus, the launch of Apple Vision Pro is sure to have rattled a few folks over at Meta. Though Meta has been taking notes from visionOS for its Quest updates, we now have a report that claims that the company is working on a direct competitor.Allegedly codenamed La Jolla, this headset is reportedly going to launch in 2027. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this supposedly in-development headset either. A leaked roadmap revealed that La Jolla would be the Meta Quest Pro 2 If this Quest Pro 2 is a direct competitor to the Vision Pro , we can reasonably expect a handful of things regarding it: