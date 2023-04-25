Cyberpunk 2077 in VR is amazing! Here's how to play it

Jump to:

Now, realistically, you won't actually be able to sit just "anywhere"; there are some limitations, as well as oddities aplenty, that may cause V to sit in weird angles. But generally, this mod works great, and when it does – it really adds to the immersion.Sit down around your friends at the Aldecaldo camp, and just take in the atmosphere for a bit.While this mod's main function is to let the player take cool screenshots of the game, the reason I personally started using it, and would recommend it to anyone, is because it also lets you spawn companions, who will follow you around and enter your car, as you explore Night City.At some point, without this mod, you might feel a bit lonely just driving around and exploring on your own, so why not spawn some of your favorite characters from the game to accompany you?

Troubleshooting

The VR mod doesn't work!

The game is very laggy, how can I optimize it?

The game is blurry, how do I make it clearer?

Panam, Kerry, Johnny Silverhand himself – anyone, including minor characters and even random street NPCs can be spawned and made your companions, with this mod. They won't say a single word, unfortunately, but will always be around to keep you company as you explore Night City in virtual reality.It's pretty inevitable to run into some hiccups when attempting to run one of the heaviest games ever, under extra heavy conditions – in virtual reality. So here are the most common problems you may face as you're trying to get Cyberpunk 2077 going in VR, and how to deal with them.Make sure you've updated your Cyberpunk 2077 game to the latest version. The VR mod itself has different versions that specifically work with different versions of the game.For example, at the time of writing this, I am running the 1.6 patch of Cyberpunk 2077, so in my case, I had to download the VR mod that's compatible with 1.6 exactly.You can check which version of Cyberpunk 2077 you're running in the main menu of the game. The version number will be on the bottom left.Alternatively, your VR mod installation may not have gone as it should have, in which case you can try to install it again, or contact LukeRoss on Patreon for support with your particular issue.The most important setting you can change, in order to make the game run smoother, is to lower the display resolution.Pause the game during gameplay to enter its main menu, then select Settings. From the menu at the top of the screen, navigate to Video.Here, under Display, you'll find the Resolution option. Change the resolution to a lower one, to greatly improve the performance, but do remember that this will also make the game appear blurrier.The good thing is that the changes you make will be applied immediately, so you can quickly test for the best balance between resolution and performance for your particular gaming rig.In my case, I stick with a resolution of about 2100 by 2100 pixels per eye, which looks clear enough without tanking my performance.The whole thing is a balance between graphical clarity and performance, so if you're running the game at a low resolution, it will perform better, but the visuals will indeed be blurrier than you may be comfortable with.You can raise the resolution, which will make the game clearer the higher you go, but you will also need a more and more powerful graphics card to keep the framerate smooth.Like mentioned above, to change the resolution, pause the game during gameplay, then select Settings, then Video, and scroll down to find Display, under which is the Resolution option. To make the game appear clearer, you'll want to set that to something higher, but not so high that it will start lagging.