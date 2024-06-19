Meta reportedly started working on Quest Pro 2 last year

Meta reportedly started working on Quest Pro 2 last year
*Header image is referential, showcasing the original Meta Quest Pro.

Meta reportedly started working on a successor to its Quest Pro headset back in November, 2023. This information comes from the recent report of Apple canceling Vision Pro 2 to focus on developing a cheaper headset.

UploadVR noticed that the report also mentioned a Meta project codenamed La Jolla. This is apparently a high-end headset that will feature very crisp resolutions for clear text to maximize productivity.

Fascinatingly, La Jolla was first spotted in an internal roadmap of Meta’s that was leaked in March, 2023. This roadmap told us about the Meta Quest 3 months before it was unveiled. And according to this roadmap, not only is La Jolla a high-end headset, it will also ship with Meta’s Codec Avatars.


Codec Avatars are hyper-realistic avatars Meta is working on.

Other details revealed about La Jolla include the fact that the headset will retain Quest Pro’s battery design. If it does ship with Codec Avatars, I suspect we’ll have other supporting software or platforms to facilitate work. Meta is going all in on XR and I can see the company wanting us to communicate using Codec Avatars in the Metaverse or a similar platform.

If this supposed Quest Pro 2 will be focused around work, its direct competitors will be the Apple Vision Pro and Lenovo’s upcoming XR device. And seeing how Lenovo’s device will be running on Meta’s Horizon OS, that really only leaves the Vision Pro. I’d be quite surprised if Apple manages to compete when it comes to affordability.

Meta’s Quest headsets are some of the best VR headsets on the market today. A recent study concluded that the AR and VR industries will grow exponentially this decade, but that this growth will be driven by non-gaming fields.

Meta’s Project Nazare and this La Jolla headset are the company’s attempts to capitalize on this predicted growth.
