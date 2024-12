Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses getting a display in 2025

No longer the simple tool they launched as. | Video credit — Meta

This upgrade, if it does come to the Ray-Ban glasses next year, will likely not be an AR display with proper depth and scale. It will probably be a simple display that will enhance the user experience and let the glasses display notifications and other small messages. Meta Orion — the company’s main AR glasses under development — are said to be too costly for mass production just yet. And though the Ray-Ban glasses could opt for a cheaper AR display I think Meta will want to keep them as affordable as possible.The company’s entire business model for XR seems to be extremely affordable devices to help people get their foot in the door. Hence we get super cheap headsets like the Meta Quest 3S . It was this affordability and practicality that helped the Ray-Ban glasses become so popular that Meta created a new division to focus on similar wearables.If the Meta Ray-Ban glasses get a display in 2025 they will immediately become one of the best AR glasses worth buying. And we might even see proper AR glasses from Meta by 2027 which is something I am very excited for.