Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses getting a display in 2025

Using the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses in public
The Ray-Ban smart glasses — which were so successful that Meta restructured Reality Labs — are reportedly getting a display next year. This would be a crucial step in making the glasses into an affordable product that is also a viable alternative to other more expensive XR (Extended Reality) devices.

The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses launched as a very simple device: a pair of glasses with a camera and speakers but no display. When the glasses got Meta AI support earlier this year they changed overnight in terms of practicality. Suddenly you could talk to them and ask them questions about what you were looking at or even get them to translate signs and menus.

Meta AI on the Ray-Ban glasses also lets users effortlessly snap pictures, share moments on social media or even help translate live conversations. Recent updates have made the glasses more intelligent as well: allowing them to remember what you’ve seen or talked about.

Video Thumbnail
No longer the simple tool they launched as. | Video credit — Meta

This upgrade, if it does come to the Ray-Ban glasses next year, will likely not be an AR display with proper depth and scale. It will probably be a simple display that will enhance the user experience and let the glasses display notifications and other small messages.

Meta Orion — the company’s main AR glasses under development — are said to be too costly for mass production just yet. And though the Ray-Ban glasses could opt for a cheaper AR display I think Meta will want to keep them as affordable as possible.

The company’s entire business model for XR seems to be extremely affordable devices to help people get their foot in the door. Hence we get super cheap headsets like the Meta Quest 3S. It was this affordability and practicality that helped the Ray-Ban glasses become so popular that Meta created a new division to focus on similar wearables.

If the Meta Ray-Ban glasses get a display in 2025 they will immediately become one of the best AR glasses worth buying. And we might even see proper AR glasses from Meta by 2027 which is something I am very excited for.
