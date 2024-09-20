New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch? [UPDATED]
Update from September 21, 2024:
Meta Quest 3S bundles have begun appearing on various regional stores with a release date of October 16.
Meta Quest 3S is visible on the Amazon Australia store.— Luna (@Lunayian) September 20, 2024
Release Date (at least for these bundles):
October 16th, 2024
Prices are in AUD.https://t.co/oEYoyd0peJpic.twitter.com/12Eu06UyfS
The original story from September 21, 2024 follows below:
For months now the XR (Extended Reality) industry has been receiving reports and rumors about a new Quest headset. We’ve seen renders, specs leaks and even the tiny details about how it will have an action button for quickly switching between Mixed Reality and fully immersive VR. And now, at long last, literally all of those leaks seem to have come true according to a commercial.
It appears that the streaming service Peacock has already begun airing ads for Meta Quest 3S, perhaps by mistake. This, of course, means that Meta will almost assuredly debut the headset at this month’s Meta Connect event. It also means that the Quest 3S is going to be the cheapest standalone VR headset on the market, staying true to Meta’s intentions to make XR as affordable as possible for the masses.
The company has invested billions into XR and is highly counting on it becoming the future of computing. If Meta’s AI-powered AR smart glasses can become feasible for mass production in time the company might just win the entire industry. Especially now that Horizon OS is open to third parties and Asus and Lenovo are already designing XR devices to run on Meta’s platform.
Meta Quest 3 already provides countless hours of entertainment at a very reasonable cost. | Video credit — Meta
So what’s the catch? Why is Meta providing a VR headset for just $299 and just how powerful is it? According to Quest 3S specs leaks, and the accidental mention on Horizon Store, we “know” that it has the same chipset as the Quest 3. You’ll be able to run everything that the Quest 3 can on your Quest 3S.
But the Quest 3S is cheaper because it makes compromises elsewhere. It’s supposed to be a super low-cost entry into XR, hence it will reportedly have lower resolution displays and cheaper lenses. Not a big deal at all, if I’m being honest. The only real downer for me is that the Quest 3S is ditching the headphone jack, something I still wish existed on most modern smartphones.
But honestly, at $299, expect the Quest 3S to easily make its way onto our list of today’s best VR headsets.
From the Quest 3S action button leaks we also know that it has color passthrough. So Mixed Reality content — which is taking off fast — will also be supported just like on the Quest 3.
