New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch? [UPDATED]

Update from September 21, 2024:





Meta Quest 3S bundles have begun appearing on various regional stores with a release date of October 16.





Meta Quest 3S is visible on the Amazon Australia store.



Release Date (at least for these bundles):

October 16th, 2024



Prices are in AUD.https://t.co/oEYoyd0peJpic.twitter.com/12Eu06UyfS — Luna (@Lunayian) September 20, 2024



The original story from September 21, 2024 follows below:





Extended Reality

VR headset





Meta Quest 3 already provides countless hours of entertainment at a very reasonable cost. | Video credit — Meta



