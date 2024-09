New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch? [UPDATED]

Update from September 21, 2024:





Meta Quest 3S bundles have begun appearing on various regional stores with a release date of October 16.





Meta Quest 3S is visible on the Amazon Australia store.



Release Date (at least for these bundles):

October 16th, 2024



Prices are in AUD.https://t.co/oEYoyd0peJpic.twitter.com/12Eu06UyfS — Luna (@Lunayian) September 20, 2024



For months now the XR () industry has been receiving reports and rumors about a new Quest headset. We’ve seen renders, specs leaks and even the tiny details about how it will have an action button for quickly switching between Mixed Reality and fully immersive VR. And now, at long last, literally all of those leaks seem to have come true according to a commercial.It appears that the streaming service Peacock has already begun airing ads for Meta Quest 3S, perhaps by mistake. This, of course, means that Meta will almost assuredly debut the headset at this month’s Meta Connect event. It also means that the Quest 3S is going to be the cheapest standaloneon the market, staying true to Meta’s intentions to make XR as affordable as possible for the masses.The company has invested billions into XR and is highly counting on it becoming the future of computing. If Meta’s AI-powered AR smart glasses can become feasible for mass production in time the company might just win the entire industry. Especially now that Horizon OS is open to third parties and Asus and Lenovo are already designing XR devices to run on Meta’s platform.