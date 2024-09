Meta Quest 3S lab pictures leak, confirming a very disappointing rumor

Extended Reality

If you’ve been following the XR () industry you’re very likely aware of the Meta Quest 3S. Rumor after rumor suggested that there was going to be a budget version of the excellent Meta Quest 3 . Very recently this news became all but official when Meta forgot to delete mentions of Quest 3S in support documentation. Now we’ve got actual leaked photos and, unfortunately, the headset lacks a headphone jack.Early leaked renders of Quest 3S had me worried it wouldn’t come with the beloved 3.5 mm jack. Apparently that is actually the case. As someone who loves to switch between different IEMs () I am very dejected by the news. There was absolutely no reason, in my opinion, for Meta to follow this controversial smartphone trend.The headset’s speakers might be pretty good but they can never match the isolation and imaging detail of a good set of IEMs or headphones in my opinion. And if you live in a noisy environment, well, you’re out of luck if you want zero-latency audio.