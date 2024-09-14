Meta Quest 3S lab pictures leak, confirming a very disappointing rumor
If you’ve been following the XR (Extended Reality) industry you’re very likely aware of the Meta Quest 3S. Rumor after rumor suggested that there was going to be a budget version of the excellent Meta Quest 3. Very recently this news became all but official when Meta forgot to delete mentions of Quest 3S in support documentation. Now we’ve got actual leaked photos and, unfortunately, the headset lacks a headphone jack.
The headset’s speakers might be pretty good but they can never match the isolation and imaging detail of a good set of IEMs or headphones in my opinion. And if you live in a noisy environment, well, you’re out of luck if you want zero-latency audio.
Early leaked renders of Quest 3S had me worried it wouldn’t come with the beloved 3.5 mm jack. Apparently that is actually the case. As someone who loves to switch between different IEMs (in-ear monitors) I am very dejected by the news. There was absolutely no reason, in my opinion, for Meta to follow this controversial smartphone trend.
The audio jack is an endangered species.
Other than no audio jack, leaked Quest 3S specs reveal it will be just as powerful as the Quest 3. Instead, expect a lower resolution, cheaper lenses and other small compromises to facilitate the decreased price.
Our Meta Quest 3 review deemed it an excellent upgrade over Quest 2 and one of the best VR headsets on the market today. The Quest 3S also seems to be headed that way despite the lack of my beloved audio jack.
And with the same power as a Quest 3, expect it to play the best VR games out today as well. Making it a very easy recommendation for anyone looking to jump into VR.
It’s safe to assume that Meta will announce the Quest 3S at Meta Connect this month. The headset will aim to lower the barrier of entry into XR even further, something Meta is heavily invested in. We might even get to see a demo of Meta’s AI-powered AR smart glasses, something I am quite excited for.
