Meta Quest 3S designs leaked as company gets ready to launch budget headset
Meta has been working very hard to make the XR (Extended Reality) industry go mainstream. Part of this struggle has included selling excellent VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3 at prices that put pressure on the competition. There have been rumors for some time now of an even cheaper Quest headset in the works, and now we’ve gotten a look at what is claimed to be the final designs of Meta Quest 3S.
The Quest 3S looks kind of like an alien helmet according to this image, what with the three circles looking like eyes on each side. According to the leaks, those are supposed to be the passthrough cameras, tracking cameras and depth sensors. And honestly? I kind of dig it. It looks cool, in my opinion.
From different reports it seems this Meta Quest 3S will retail for around $300. If so, I’m hopeful it’ll sway a lot more people to give VR a try, and I’m sure Meta is hoping for the same. According to the specs sheet, the Quest 3S will be as powerful as a Quest 3 but compromise in other aspects: like lower resolution displays.
If so, it’ll let newcomers try out the best VR games of today at a cheaper cost. And, if they like it, they can then perhaps work up to a Quest 3. Of course, this isn’t the only way Meta is trying to appeal to casual consumers. The company is almost ready to start demoing its AI-powered AR smart glasses, and that is something I am very much looking forward to.
This leak, as expected, comes from none other than VR enthusiast Lunayian herself. She’s also credited with getting us the expected specs of Meta Quest 3S. And the designs we’ve gotten our hands on now look identical to those leaked alongside the specs. You can even see the action button Meta Quest 3S is reportedly getting.
The Meta Quest 3 has a much less alien exterior. | Video credit — Meta
