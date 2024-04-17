Meta Quest 3 received a secret upgrade in its latest update
The Meta Quest 3’s latest update – v64 – brought with it some quality improvements like better passthrough. However, it appears there was an update to the Quest 3’s Space Setup feature as well. And it wasn’t mentioned anywhere, though I can’t think of a reason why.
Space Setup is a cool little trick the Quest 3 pulls off using its depth sensor. It allows the user to create a digital scan of the room they’re in. This is used to then improve MR (Mixed Reality) applications: allowing them to more directly and realistically interact with your environment.
This new improvement now allows Space Setup to automatically detect and label furniture and other objects in an environment. This is something that needed to be done manually before.
A big deal, I'm surprised they didn't mention it!
An example of this is Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs which recently got an update focused on MR. Playing the game in MR lets you topple virtual objects and watch them fall and bounce off of real furniture in your room. Using this scan of your room virtual objects are also able to hide behind furniture.
A undocumented feature in Meta Quest v64 found by @Squashi9— Luna (@Lunayian) April 13, 2024
After completing a Space Setup scan (or pressing the optional "Add Furniture") it will now try to automatically detect + label planes/objects it sees within the mesh.
The footage shows impressive capabilities but it’s not perfect. If you use the new and improved Space Setup, chances are you’re still going to have to manually label some items.
After completing a Space Setup scan (or pressing the optional "Add Furniture") it will now try to automatically detect + label planes/objects it sees within the mesh.
—Lunayian, X, April 2024
Other updates found in v64 included support for external microphones, uninterrupted casting, and Lying Down mode. External microphone support means better audio quality, making it easier for content creators to record VR videos. And Lying Down mode makes the headset more accessible to all people.
The Meta Quest 3 is a truly bang-for-your-buck device, and I’m glad that Meta is rolling out update after update and continually improving it. It makes its place on our list of 2024’s best VR headsets as the best all-around headset all the more deserved.
