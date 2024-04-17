Meta Quest 3 received a secret upgrade in its latest update









A undocumented feature in Meta Quest v64 found by @Squashi9



After completing a Space Setup scan (or pressing the optional "Add Furniture") it will now try to automatically detect + label planes/objects it sees within the mesh.



A big deal, I'm surprised they didn't mention it! pic.twitter.com/89xzi9sBwF — Luna (@Lunayian) April 13, 2024







The footage shows impressive capabilities but it’s not perfect. If you use the new and improved Space Setup, chances are you’re still going to have to manually label some items.









The Meta Quest 3 is a truly bang-for-your-buck device, and I’m glad that Meta is rolling out update after update and continually improving it. It makes its place on our list of 2024’s Other updates found in v64 included support for external microphones, uninterrupted casting, and Lying Down mode. External microphone support means better audio quality, making it easier for content creators to record VR videos. And Lying Down mode makes the headset more accessible to all people.Theis a truly bang-for-your-buck device, and I’m glad that Meta is rolling out update after update and continually improving it. It makes its place on our list of 2024’s best VR headsets as the best all-around headset all the more deserved.