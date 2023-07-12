Meta’s Quest 3 reveal didn’t aim to undermine Apple’s Vision Pro and I’m here to prove it to you
With Meta being so busy in court battles and the Twitter-rival Threads, one could easily forget that it makes hardware too. And while that doesn’t extend to Android phones(yet!), it does include AR/VR headsets.
Speaking of which, it’s time to put our tinfoil hats on, because check this out (yes, read that in the Keanu Reeves voice):
So this is where we’re at then, is it? Companies trying to pull the rug out from one another in an attempt to garner an audience. Or, more likely, keep their existing audience because that “3” after the word “Quest” indicates a product version, while the Apple Vision Pro is yet to be just the one.
And I’ll be the first to admit: such a feud would be deeply entertaining. But, alas, it’s not quite the case, according to Meta’s CTO Andrew “Boz” Bossworth, who basically said that he doesn’t care about Apple’s mixed-reality headset.
And we actually got a pretty cool product management strategy tip out of the explanation too:
So there! It’s as simple as proper management. Don’t believe me? Well, how about this spin:
Meta’s Quest headsets are amazing, immersive and powerful, but people get them for entertainment purposes. While Apple, on the other hand, focused heavily on productivity and multitasking during the Vision Pro’s reveal at WWDC 2023.
Note how the only AR showcase in the entire video is related to gaming.
Naturally, Boz is quite aware of the fact that people won’t believe his statement, because people love conspiracy theories. But he had to at least try and give an explanation during a Q&A that was hosted on Instagram this week.
To sum things up: the two headsets are aimed at entirely different audiences. Sure, the Vision Pro will likely be just as capable at gaming, but will the Quest 3 be able to keep up in terms of productivity? Food for thought.
