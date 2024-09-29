Buying a Meta Quest 3 or 3S? You’re entitled to some excellent free games
The Meta Quest 3S is official: revealed at Meta Connect this week as a super cheap way to jump into VR. And if being as powerful as the Meta Quest 3 for only $299 wasn’t enough, Meta has sweetened the pot even further. If you buy a Quest 3 or 3S from now until April 30, 2025 you are entitled to some excellent VR games for free.
In addition to Arkham Shadow you’ll also get three months of free Meta Quest+. Meta Quest+ is a subscription service that adds two games to your library each month, continuously expanding your collection of games. And if you ever unsubscribe and then subscribe again in the future, you regain access to all the games you had.
The most exciting game is, hands down, Batman: Arkham Shadow. It’s not only a proper entry into the insanely popular Arkham series of games, it’s also built from the ground up for Virtual Reality. Arkham Shadow is also going to be exclusive to the Quest 3 headsets, so getting it for free is just the cherry on top of a very delicious cake.
In addition to Arkham Shadow you’ll also get three months of free Meta Quest+. Meta Quest+ is a subscription service that adds two games to your library each month, continuously expanding your collection of games. And if you ever unsubscribe and then subscribe again in the future, you regain access to all the games you had.
Honestly, that’s what a budget smartphone costs nowadays. | Video credit — Meta
But is the Quest 3S worth it? Well…it depends. The Quest 3 has much better lenses and a higher display resolution. Quest 3 has also been discounted: the 512 GB headset now costs $499, which was how much the 128 GB variant used to sell for. That 128 GB variant, however, has been discontinued.
If you’ve tried VR before and loved it, I’d still advise getting a Quest 3. However, if your budget is tight or you’re not sure whether you’ll enjoy VR all that much, the Quest 3S is a solid purchase. It’s just as powerful as its bigger sibling and will support every modern Quest app.
With such an insanely low price tag the Quest 3S is undoubtedly going to become one of the best VR headsets of today. And now that Meta is giving away some of today’s best VR games alongside it, it’s honestly a steal.
If you’ve tried VR before and loved it, I’d still advise getting a Quest 3. However, if your budget is tight or you’re not sure whether you’ll enjoy VR all that much, the Quest 3S is a solid purchase. It’s just as powerful as its bigger sibling and will support every modern Quest app.
With such an insanely low price tag the Quest 3S is undoubtedly going to become one of the best VR headsets of today. And now that Meta is giving away some of today’s best VR games alongside it, it’s honestly a steal.
Just be sure to grab one before April 30, 2025.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: