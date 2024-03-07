Meta’s Survivor: Horizon Island VR experience drops this week
Announced last month, the Survivor: Horizon Island VR is coming exclusively to Meta Quest on March 8. Developed in partnership with CBS, the interactive social gaming experience will be available as part of Meta Horizon Worlds, the free virtual reality, online video game with an integrated game creation system made by Meta.
For those who are serious about the show, the game also features a strategy aspect that allows them to strategize with their tribe and compete in classic SURVIVOR challenges, fish for food, maintain a fire, collect idols and form alliances.
The last person standing at the final Tribal Council will earn points toward the Sole Survivor leaderboard, but players can also play again to climb the ranks of the “Most Survivor World Days Completed” leaderboard.
To offer an even more accurate experience, Survivor: Horizon Island will be guided by the voice of SURVIVOR host/executive producer Jeff Probst. Since it will be available as part of Meta’s Horizon Worlds platform, Survivor: Horizon Island will be free. The game drops on March 8 exclusive on Meta Quest VR headsets, but it will only be playable in the United States and Canada.
The upcoming Survivor: Horizon Island VR promises to bring players and die-hard fans the ultimate experience of CBS’s hit series SURVIVOR. As part of the experience, players will have the option to join a tribe, team up with other players or simply experience everything solo.
For those who are serious about the show, the game also features a strategy aspect that allows them to strategize with their tribe and compete in classic SURVIVOR challenges, fish for food, maintain a fire, collect idols and form alliances.
The last person standing at the final Tribal Council will earn points toward the Sole Survivor leaderboard, but players can also play again to climb the ranks of the “Most Survivor World Days Completed” leaderboard.
To offer an even more accurate experience, Survivor: Horizon Island will be guided by the voice of SURVIVOR host/executive producer Jeff Probst. Since it will be available as part of Meta’s Horizon Worlds platform, Survivor: Horizon Island will be free. The game drops on March 8 exclusive on Meta Quest VR headsets, but it will only be playable in the United States and Canada.
Things that are NOT allowed: