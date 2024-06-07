Meta Horizon Worlds adds limits in newest update









Meta pumps out updates for its social hub — Meta Horizon Worlds — very often. But after so many updates that have only improved the experience, we now get an update that might be disliked by some: update v165.From July 12, worlds in Meta Horizon Worlds will now have a memory limit of 6 GB. Meta claims this new limit will ensure better performance for users and prevent the app from crashing. Existing worlds’ creators have been advised to curate their worlds to fit within 6 GB before the memory enforcement hits the platform.To help creators do this, Meta has introduced new tools that can monitor a world’s real-time performance. Accessed from the ‘Utilities’ menu, these tools will also flag parts of a world that are most performance-intensive.