Smartphone quitter LG wants to rival Apple's Vision Pro 'within two years'





That might radically change soon enough if the tech giant goes through with a bold hardware-making plan recently teased by its very own CEO . Unfortunately for folks who were holding out hope for an eventual mobile industry comeback, this little Apple Vision Pro -rivaling project has nothing to do with smartphones and everything to do with the still-fledgling XR (extended reality) segment.





Yes, LG is apparently working on at least one headset expected to leverage VR, AR, and MR technologies, although its commercialization may not be as close on the horizon as some of you are wishing. While "early next year" seems to be the optimistic launch target for this almost totally mysterious device right now, a more realistic (albeit vague) deadline is "within two years."





In other words, the super-premium Vision Pro could get an LG-made alternative at some point in late 2025 or early 2026, by which time the market is likely to flourish and welcome a number of top brands looking to give Apple a run for its money.





Samsung and Google are just two of the major companies we fully expect to release the same type of product within the next 12 months or so, although that doesn't necessarily mean extended reality will hit its maturity point or a truly mainstream stage anytime soon.





Vision Pro will only become available for After all, even thewill only become available for a limited number of users this month , with no guarantees that a significantly larger number of units will be shipped in the very near future. So, yes, LG could still have plenty of time to figure out exactly what are its intentions for this potential-brimming industry.





The Korea-based company may even attack Apple on two fronts (pretty much) at once, working on this undoubtedly high-end in-house XR headset while also supplying Meta with the necessary microdisplays for the next Quest Pro generation