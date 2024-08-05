HTC Vive XR Elite goes on sale but only in one country
The HTC Vive XR Elite VR headset has gone on sale over at the Vive U.S. store. There doesn’t seem to be any indication of how long this deal will last but the basic Vive XR Elite bundle is currently $200 off. The sale isn’t live in other regions, though that might change in the near future.
HTC recently announced what seems to be a new upcoming Vive headset. Leaks immediately appeared online, and according to them this upcoming headset is reportedly a minor upgrade over existing Vive headsets. It will have the same displays and controllers as the Vive Focus 3 and the same chipset as the XR Elite.
If I were to throw in my two cents, however, I’d still advise getting a Meta Quest 3. It’s cheaper, has an excellent library of native VR experiences and it has higher resolution displays with better refresh rates. Simply put, the Quest 3 is just too competitively priced.
But the HTC Vive headsets played a major role in kick-starting modern VR, and many people probably hold a soft spot for them. So if you really want the HTC Vive XR Elite, you can get it for $200 off here if you live in the U.S.
HTC might be looking to make room for the new headset, hence the Vive XR Elite sale. The sale drops down the basic Vive XR Elite package from $1,099 to $899. The main specs of the HTC Vive XR Elite are:
- LCD display (1920 x 1920 pixels per eye)
- 90 Hz refresh rate
- 110 degree field of view
- Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2
- Dual microphones
- Embedded speakers
- 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM
- Bluetooth 5.2
- WiFi 6
- Four tracking cameras
- Up to two hours of battery life
- And a glasses mode for a lighter, smaller headset
The HTC Vive XR Elite released in February 2023. | Video credit — HTC
