HTC Vive XR Elite goes on sale but only in one country

By
0comments
HTC Vive XR Elite goes on sale but only in one country
The HTC Vive XR Elite VR headset has gone on sale over at the Vive U.S. store. There doesn’t seem to be any indication of how long this deal will last but the basic Vive XR Elite bundle is currently $200 off. The sale isn’t live in other regions, though that might change in the near future.

HTC recently announced what seems to be a new upcoming Vive headset. Leaks immediately appeared online, and according to them this upcoming headset is reportedly a minor upgrade over existing Vive headsets. It will have the same displays and controllers as the Vive Focus 3 and the same chipset as the XR Elite.

HTC might be looking to make room for the new headset, hence the Vive XR Elite sale. The sale drops down the basic Vive XR Elite package from $1,099 to $899. The main specs of the HTC Vive XR Elite are:

  • LCD display (1920 x 1920 pixels per eye)
  • 90 Hz refresh rate
  • 110 degree field of view
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2
  • Dual microphones
  • Embedded speakers
  • 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • WiFi 6
  • Four tracking cameras
  • Up to two hours of battery life
  • And a glasses mode for a lighter, smaller headset


Video Thumbnail

The HTC Vive XR Elite released in February 2023. | Video credit — HTC

If I were to throw in my two cents, however, I’d still advise getting a Meta Quest 3. It’s cheaper, has an excellent library of native VR experiences and it has higher resolution displays with better refresh rates. Simply put, the Quest 3 is just too competitively priced.

But the HTC Vive headsets played a major role in kick-starting modern VR, and many people probably hold a soft spot for them. So if you really want the HTC Vive XR Elite, you can get it for $200 off here if you live in the U.S.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
Display innovator Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses
Display innovator Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses
Limited time sale makes PSVR2 a very affordable PC VR headset
Limited time sale makes PSVR2 a very affordable PC VR headset
Rumored Meta Quest 3S reportedly following controversial smartphone trend
Rumored Meta Quest 3S reportedly following controversial smartphone trend
Meta Quest update brings useful Mixed Reality app and more
Meta Quest update brings useful Mixed Reality app and more
The only way this 64-year-old man could use the Vision Pro is with a brain machine, and it's amazing
The only way this 64-year-old man could use the Vision Pro is with a brain machine, and it's amazing
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Upcoming Meta Quest 3S will reportedly feature an action button
Upcoming Meta Quest 3S will reportedly feature an action button
Superhot VR gets a 50 percent discount, but there’s a catch
Superhot VR gets a 50 percent discount, but there’s a catch
The only way this 64-year-old man could use the Vision Pro is with a brain machine, and it's amazing
The only way this 64-year-old man could use the Vision Pro is with a brain machine, and it's amazing
Display innovator Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses
Display innovator Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
Rumored Meta Quest 3S reportedly following controversial smartphone trend
Rumored Meta Quest 3S reportedly following controversial smartphone trend
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless