Sci-fi real-time strategy Homeworld is going VR
It’s been more than two decades since Homeworld 2 made its debut, and fans of the classic real-time strategy game are about to get the third main installment of the series. After multiple delays, Homeworld 3 is scheduled for release on May 13 on PC.
But that’s not the only new game in the Homeworld universe coming out this year. Developer FarBridge and publisher Gearbox Entertainment have just announced Homeworld: Vast Reaches, the first VR game set in the Homeworld universe.
That’s about all we know about Homeworld: Vast Reaches so far, but we expect more details to be revealed as we’re getting closer to its release, so stay tuned.
The game is launching on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 later this year, but fans can already wishlist the game on the Meta Store. Just like in the PC games, Vast Reaches will put players in the shoes of a human commander who controls a fleet of spaceships.
We’ve taken care to make a new experience that both Homeworld and strategy game fans will enjoy. It's been an honor to take the amazing space battles and unique characters of Homeworld and let people play in an entirely new way with virtual and mixed reality.
Homeworld: Vast Reaches promises immersive 3D battles the size of a player’s room, or instantly scaled-down to fit on a tabletop. The game lets players view the action from any angle and drag-and-drop their ships into formations for combat.
