Deal for “high-performance” batteries signed for mystery Mixed Reality leader
*Header image is referential and does not claim that the showcased Vision Pro is the mystery headset in question. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Battery manufacturer Enovix has signed a deal with “a clear leader in the mixed reality market”. The deal is for Enovix to deliver high-performance batteries to a California-based technology company for its Mixed Reality headset.
The Meta Quest 3, on the other hand, is most well known for fully-immersive VR games. Though MR content has seen a considerable uptick in recent years. Nevertheless, the prospect of better batteries for Mixed Reality headsets is so good to hear, personally.
First thought that jumped to my mind upon reading this was that it had to be Apple. But, as Mixed points out, Meta is also headquartered in California. However, Apple has marketed the Apple Vision Pro solely as a Mixed Reality spatial computer.
Take the Vision Pro, for example. For something that’s supposed to be a computer, it has pretty poor battery life: a little over two hours. And this is the standard across most VR headsets, forcing companies to come up with unique solutions like the Spacetop G1.
Hello Apple Vi- powering off… | Video credit — Apple
Enovix claims a “proprietary architecture and manufacturing process” for better energy density in its batteries. Battery life is a major consideration whenever you buy a battery-powered appliance, but VR devices need even more juice for constant operation.
Devices in this market need to be light, fashionable, and safe while also supporting ‘always-on’ immersive experiences [...]
— Samira Naraghi (Senior Vice President at Enovix), Enovix, June 2024
If Enovix is partnering with Apple, we can expect the Vision Pro 2 to feature better battery life. However, if Enovix signed the deal with Meta, we could be seeing the new batteries in action as soon as later this year when the rumored Meta Quest 3S is expected to launch.
Whichever company is receiving the new batteries, I’m just glad to see more being done about battery life. And I really hope these batteries improve further and make their way to all the best VR headsets.
