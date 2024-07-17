Deal for “high-performance” batteries signed for mystery Mixed Reality leader

*Header image is referential and does not claim that the showcased Vision Pro is the mystery headset in question. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Vision Pro

VR headsets









Hello Apple Vi- powering off… | Video credit — Apple





Enovix claims a “proprietary architecture and manufacturing process” for better energy density in its batteries. Battery life is a major consideration whenever you buy a battery-powered appliance, but VR devices need even more juice for constant operation.









— Samira Naraghi (Senior Vice President at Enovix), Enovix , June 2024









Whichever company is receiving the new batteries, I’m just glad to see more being done about battery life. And I really hope these batteries improve further and make their way to all the If Enovix is partnering with Apple, we can expect the Vision Pro 2 to feature better battery life. However, if Enovix signed the deal with Meta, we could be seeing the new batteries in action as soon as later this year when the rumored Meta Quest 3S is expected to launch.Whichever company is receiving the new batteries, I’m just glad to see more being done about battery life. And I really hope these batteries improve further and make their way to all the best VR headsets