Here’s how to get some visionOS 2 features early for your Apple Vision Pro

and very expensive

Worldwide Developers Conference

VisionOS

visionOS

Have an Apple ID associated with a developer account If you don’t have one, go here, log in and agree to the terms Now open up the Settings app on your Vision Pro Go to “General” Then go to “Software Update” Go to “Beta Updates” Opt into the “Developer Beta”

VisionOS 2 promises to make the Vision Pro a much more complete device. | Video credit — Apple

visionOS

visionOS

Rearranging app icons on Home View

Re-centering full-screen videos in an Environment

Resizing volumetric style windows

Performance improvements in certain applications like Juno and Safari

Vision Pro

visionOS

Do you own an Apple Vision Pro ? Apple’s premium () Mixed Reality headset has been making waves since its launch. This year’s WWDC () kicked off with the announcement of visionOS 2.2 launches this Fall, but you can now access some of its most impressive features if you have a developer account.Apple has just released2 Beta 5. Like the previous betas, you need to be a registered developer in Apple’s database to get access to it. Here’s how to do so:With2 Beta 5 you’ll get access to certain features that are poised to launch in2’s public release. These features include:The wake-up bug — where thewould be unresponsive after waking up — should also have been fixed for most users.Apple promised a lot of new features in visionOS 2 , including the ability to convert 2D images into spatial 3D ones. Mac Virtual Display will be getting resizable windows and higher resolutions as well. Live captions and Travel Mode for trains also seem quite interesting to me.Our Apple Vision Pro review deemed it one of the best AR headsets on the market today. And2 looks to be trying to keep it on that list. But unless the Apple Vision Pro 2 can ditch the $3,499 price tag, I fear Apple’s headset will remain a novelty item for enthusiasts.