You can now get a Meta Quest 3 for cheaper than ever before
In its insatiable hunger to dominate the XR (Extended Reality) industry, Meta is now selling refurbished Quest 3 headsets. The Meta Quest 3 is already one of the more affordable VR headsets on the market. But Meta’s latest move lowers the barrier of entry even further.

Meta claims the refurbished units will look and run just like new ones. Furthermore, the refurbished headsets will also come with a one-year limited warranty. Buying a refurbished Quest 3 opens up a whole new world of immersive entertainment while also saving a few bucks.

Naturally, refurbished stock is limited, so it’s best to hurry and get one here if you’re interested. The prices for the refurbished headsets are:

  • Meta Quest 3 (128 GB) for $449.99
  • Meta Quest 3 (512 GB) for $579.99



The 128 GB Quest 3 is $50 cheaper than its brand new counterpart, and the 512 GB Quest 3 is $70 cheaper. If you just want to dip your toes in VR to see if you’ll like it, Meta also has refurbished 128 GB Quest 2 headsets in stock for $189.99.


An even better value when you get it refurbished.

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market today. It has a great selection of native VR games and also works perfectly for PC VR. However, if you want a cheap entry into VR that’s also brand new, you might want to wait for Meta’s upcoming headset.

The rumored Meta Quest 3S will allegedly be as powerful as a regular Quest 3 but will retail at a cheaper price. This upcoming new headset, making Quest OS open-source and Project Nazare are just some of the ways Meta is positioning itself as the go-to company of the future of computing.

Refurbished Meta Quest 3 headsets can be purchased from the Meta store.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

