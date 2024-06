You can now get a Meta Quest 3 for cheaper than ever before

Extended Reality

Meta now directly sells OEM refurbished Quest 3 headsets for $449 USD (or $579.99 USD for 512GB)



The 128 GB Quest 3 is $50 cheaper than its brand new counterpart, and the 512 GB Quest 3 is $70 cheaper. If you just want to dip your toes in VR to see if you'll like it, Meta also has refurbished 128 GB Quest 2 headsets in stock for $189.99









The Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market today. It has a great selection of native VR games and also works perfectly for PC VR. However, if you want a cheap entry into VR that's also brand new, you might want to wait for Meta's upcoming headset.



The rumored Meta Quest 3S will allegedly be as powerful as a regular Quest 3 but will retail at a cheaper price. This upcoming new headset, making Quest OS open-source and Project Nazare are just some of the ways Meta is positioning itself as the go-to company of the future of computing. Refurbished Meta Quest 3 headsets can be purchased from the Meta store

In its insatiable hunger to dominate the XR (Extended Reality) industry, Meta is now selling refurbished Quest 3 headsets. Meta claims the refurbished units will look and run just like new ones. Furthermore, the refurbished headsets will also come with a one-year limited warranty. The prices for the refurbished headsets are: Meta Quest 3 (128 GB) for $449.99 and Meta Quest 3 (512 GB) for $579.99