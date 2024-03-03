What does the first Vision Pro buyer in New York City think about the device after one month?

Vision Pro . Dr. Aarish Syed Ishaqi might not be a household name (well, in his household he is) but he still holds a place in Apple lore. Why? Dr. Ishaqi was the first person to buy the Vision Pro spatial computer from that fabulous-looking Fifth Avenue Apple Store in the Big Apple, New York City. He had arrived at the glass cube-enclosed store at 5:30 am on the morning of February 2nd and the doctor, who calls himself a "crazy Apple fan" and owns some Apple stock, was first in line to pick up his





That day, Ishaqi had his face posted all over the internet holding the Vision Pro box surrounded by cheering Apple Store employees. He also ran into Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple Store, the third time he met Cook over the last 12 months. "It was pretty surreal," the doctor said.





Now that he has owned the Vision Pro for over a month, what does Ishaqi think of the spatial computer? According to Fortune, which tracked down the doctor who was at his home in New Jersey, he had shared the headset with his parents and sister. His mother and sister had a neck strain while wearing the Vision Pro and Ishaqi himself confirmed that it was "a bit heavy. The whole weight is on the front of your face. It's unbalanced," he said although he added that the weight didn't bother him that much.









Vision Pro while driving, and

We've seen people wear theirwhile driving, and even while walking through Times Square . Doctor Ishaqi uses his headset mostly to watch movies and play games on Apple Arcade. Watching content was like having your own "personal theater" and while he was able to get three to four hours of battery life from the device, he would like to see the battery life get longer in the future.





Besides the limited battery life, he also complained that dark scenes in movies had a glare that reflected in the lenses. Still, the doctor was expecting some issues considering that it is a first-generation product. As a doctor, he sees the potential in the use of certain medical applications with Vision Pro including Insight Heart and SurgicalAR Vision. Both of those apps feature 3D medical animations.





The first man out of the Fifth Avenue Apple Store with a purchased Vision Pro admits that he hasn't used the device as much as he expected to. He says that it feels "odd" using it with company visiting him at home. He also doesn't like the stares he receives when using it in public mostly because of the gestures he needs to make with his fingers to navigate through the device. The first man out of the Fifth Avenue Apple Store with a purchasedadmits that he hasn't used the device as much as he expected to. He says that it feels "odd" using it with company visiting him at home. He also doesn't like the stares he receives when using it in public mostly because of the gestures he needs to make with his fingers to navigate through the device.



