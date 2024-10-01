This whimsical VR fairy tale takes you to a land that is as familiar as it is alien

you guessed it

going down a mysterious rabbit hole while looking for an animal





You could get lost in here for hours. | Video credit — Cortopia Studios









Players will progress through ever puzzling levels as they help Molly try to remember her past. Another cool, and beautiful, aspect of the game is the diorama that houses all the levels you’ve played. Looking around at all the different levels with their own contained stories really makes you feel like you’re traversing through a fairy tale.



And, of course, the VR aspect seals the deal. Alice in Wonderland is a pretty old fairy tale but it’s an utter classic that inspires modern media to this day. If you ever experienced Wonderland in any form in your childhood, seeing it come to life in Virtual Reality will make you giggle uncontrollably in glee.



Escaping Wonderland for Meta Quest and Pico is a standalone follow-up to Down the Rabbit Hole, taking players back to () Wonderland. It follows the same style of creating a topsy-turvy world where everything is confusing, colorful and charming all at once. And for the old timers — or people with a taste for classic tales — Escaping Wonderland is also going to be a very nostalgic experience.At the risk of sounding like ChatGPT, there’s one word that perfectly describes Escaping Wonderland: whimsical. While Down the Rabbit Hole followed a story similar to Alice in Wonderland (), Escaping Wonderland takes a different approach.You play as Molly — well, some of the time — who has lost her memories after having been transported to this strange new world. Oftentimes you’ll be playing the game like Moss: hovering over the landscape shifting it around to help Molly through. The gameplay takes just as many loops as logic and rationality in this world.