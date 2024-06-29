Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Dodge lasers and feel like a secret agent in this upcoming Mixed Reality game

By
0comments
Dodge lasers and feel like a secret agent in this upcoming Mixed Reality game
MR (Mixed Reality) games have one very fun aspect that makes them unique: transforming your room. Astra, which turned your room into a spaceship, is one example of this. And the upcoming game Laser Dance will make you carefully tiptoe through laser beams in your own home.

Laser Dance is being developed by Thomas Van Bouwel, who also made Cubism for the Meta Quest. The premise of Laser Dance is quite simple: you dance around lasers. What makes it appealing, to me at least, is that this takes place in Mixed Reality. So your own familiar home is turned into an obstacle course you have to tiptoe and crawl your way through.

Laser Dance will adapt to the room you’re playing in, setting up the lasers accordingly. And then the game will present you with two buttons on the opposite ends of your play area. Players must weave their way through the lasers between these buttons to progress in the game.


Video Thumbnail
I don’t think I have the dexterity needed for this. | Video credit — IGN

Laser Dance isn’t out yet but the store page says it’s coming soon. I don’t know if it’ll have multiple game modes when it launches, but I can think of a few. For example, a mode that contains moving lasers. A multiplayer mode would also be very fun in my opinion, as you race your friends to the buttons.

Mixed Reality has been a big part of recent XR (Extended Reality) devices. Meta continues to add uses for MR in its headsets, like the new Quest update that enhances productivity. And the Apple Vision Pro is solely a Mixed Reality headset. It only makes sense game developers would also start embracing MR.

You can wishlist Laser Dance on the Meta Horizon Store, but no price has yet been revealed. And according to the store page, Laser Dance will only support the Meta Quest 3.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
You can now force your Meta Quest 3 to update to the latest version
You can now force your Meta Quest 3 to update to the latest version
Sony is reportedly giving up on the PlayStation VR
Sony is reportedly giving up on the PlayStation VR
Meta Quest 3 wins award at Augmented World Expo, Vision Pro nowhere to be found
Meta Quest 3 wins award at Augmented World Expo, Vision Pro nowhere to be found
Apple reportedly following iPhone model for Vision Pro, working on AR glasses and visionOS 3
Apple reportedly following iPhone model for Vision Pro, working on AR glasses and visionOS 3
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses are attracting more potential manufacturers
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses are attracting more potential manufacturers
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Vision Pro starts selling in Asia as crowds rush to demo the headset
Apple Vision Pro starts selling in Asia as crowds rush to demo the headset
Upcoming Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses allow you to maintain privacy alongside functionality
Upcoming Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses allow you to maintain privacy alongside functionality
Steam summer sale: best VR games discounted right now
Steam summer sale: best VR games discounted right now
Meta Quest goes after Apple Vision Pro with new v67 update – interface changes
Meta Quest goes after Apple Vision Pro with new v67 update – interface changes
Quest game launching tomorrow will make you feel like John Wick
Quest game launching tomorrow will make you feel like John Wick
Apple patent might lead to better comfort for Vision Pro
Apple patent might lead to better comfort for Vision Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless