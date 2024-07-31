Display manufacturer Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses
*Header image is referential and showcases the Ray-Ban smart glasses. | Image credit — Meta
The average consumer might not be aware of this, but it’s quite difficult to nail a good display on VR headsets. You’ve got all sorts of things to look out for like refresh rates and fields of view, and these aspects need to be done right for a headset to retain a user base. Display manufacturer Rain Technology thinks it’s come up with a solution that companies like Meta will want to pay attention to.
Rain Technology claims to have developed an imaging system that will improve display quality and efficiency for AR glasses. This system, which projects images without high levels of diffraction, is said to have numerous benefits over traditional AR displays. These benefits include:
Based in Colorado, Rain Technology has been working on revolutionizing imaging techniques since it branched off in 2017. CEO Robert Ramsey — who holds a PhD in Applied Physics — sat down for a call with me recently, and he had some very interesting things to say.
- A much wider field of view
- A much better color gamut
- Up to 14 percent efficiency for display brightness
- Less glow visible to other people
- Better battery life due to the more efficient brightness
- And reduced need to manufacture expensive lenses to offset diffraction
The Meta Quest 3 uses expensive pancake lenses for optimal visual fidelity. | Video credit — Meta
Rain Technology in talks with Meta, Apple and Google
AR glasses are the obvious next step in the XR (Extended Reality) industry. Very few people want to go out in public wearing giant, bulky headsets. Glasses are a much more acceptable form factor for the average consumer. A fact that was recently backed up when Meta restructured Reality Labs because of the unprecedented success of its Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Meta, which has been in the XR industry for a very long time, has also been working on a pair of AI-powered AR smart glasses. Mark Zuckerberg seems convinced that Mixed Reality is the future of computing. Even Google showed off a pair of smart glasses at Google I/O this year. And let’s not forget that Apple has just entered the industry as well with the Apple Vision Pro.
Rain Technology sees which way the wind is blowing, and is apparently already in talks with all three of the aforementioned companies. Dubbed Anamorphic-XR, Rain Technology thinks its imaging system can revolutionize current and future AR glasses. Think lighter AR glasses with exceptional fields of view and barely any distortion.
No newcomer to revolutionary displays
The next iteration of Ray-Ban’s smart glasses might just make use of Anamorphic-XR. | Video credit — Meta
Rain Technology, or at least the team behind it, is no newcomer to the field of revolutionary displays. This same team has worked on the technology that powers most of today’s 3D cinema. And Rain Technology has other really cool display innovations under its belt too.
For example, the company also makes privacy displays that can switch between normal and private modes. Rain Technology is looking to partner with phone and laptop manufacturers, hoping for intelligent devices that automatically switch to private mode when needed.
These displays, which can only be viewed from a certain angle, can also be useful in automobiles. Infotainment systems which can not be viewed by the driver should hopefully make for safer driving. Lastly, the defense sector is also interested in this tech according to Ramsey.
Rain Technology hopes to have this tech out in around 12-18 months. And if it really is as good as Robert told me, then I sincerely hope Meta and the other top dogs adopt this tech. I, personally, am quite curious to see the improvements this might bring to AR glasses.
