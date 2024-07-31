Display manufacturer Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses

*Header image is referential and showcases the Ray-Ban smart glasses. | Image credit — Meta

Rain Technology, or at least the team behind it, is no newcomer to the field of revolutionary displays. This same team has worked on the technology that powers most of today’s 3D cinema. And Rain Technology has other really cool display innovations under its belt too.For example, the company also makes privacy displays that can switch between normal and private modes. Rain Technology is looking to partner with phone and laptop manufacturers, hoping for intelligent devices that automatically switch to private mode when needed.These displays, which can only be viewed from a certain angle, can also be useful in automobiles. Infotainment systems which can not be viewed by the driver should hopefully make for safer driving. Lastly, the defense sector is also interested in this tech according to Ramsey.Rain Technology hopes to have this tech out in around 12-18 months. And if it really is as good as Robert told me, then I sincerely hope Meta and the other top dogs adopt this tech. I, personally, am quite curious to see the improvements this might bring to AR glasses.