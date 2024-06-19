Meta restructures Reality Labs division after unprecedented success of smart glasses









— Andrew Bosworth (CTO at Meta), The Verge (subscription required), June 2024





The ‘Metaverse’ division will be run by Vishal Shah and the ‘Wearables’ division will fall under Alex Himel. Bosworth also confirmed that the company would continue focusing on Horizon, which is Meta’s social network. The recent rebranding of the Quest Store to Horizon Store and Quest OS to Horizon OS indicates Meta is all in on Horizon.









Meta Quest 3 is the company’s current flagship headset.









Meta has been making big moves recently to capitalize on the budding XR (Extended Reality) industry. Zuckerberg is of the same opinion as I am: Mixed Reality is the future of computing. And Meta plans to be a big part of this future, as evidenced by the company making



Which will likely mean future XR devices opting to run on Meta's platform similar to how so many phones today run on Android. As a result of the restructuring of Reality Labs, some managerial positions have been made redundant and dissolved. Bosworth didn't provide an estimate but says it was a small number of people who got laid off.