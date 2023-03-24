This cool 360-degree VR treadmill is starting to ship to customers; walk around in Skyrim!





The Omni One VR treadmill has quite the long backstory, and it's definitely the most intricate and just plain the coolest VR gaming immersion accessory right now.



The company behind it, Virtuix, launched its first virtual reality treadmill on Kickstarter all the way back in 2013 – yes, that long ago. In fact, we saw several VR treadmills pop up as soon as the first Oculus Quest entered the scene, and you may have even seen a video of someone demonstrating one while playing Skyrim VR go viral in the past.



In any case, now, 10 years later, Virtuix is starting to ship a new product – the Omni One VR treadmill, which has itself been in development for two years. As you can see from the video above, it's no ordinary treadmill in the slightest.



Most notably – it's omnidirectional, meaning you can walk in whichever direction you need to, while playing VR games. The Omni One is 4 ft wide, 5 ft long, and weighs a hefty 250 pounds, so it's actually not that far off from a regular treadmill in terms of how much space it'll take in your home; and is even somewhat compact, due to that omnidirectional design.



Obviously the treadmill doesn't just work with Skyrim VR, but with over 20 supported games, and Virtuix has promised that hundreds more are on the way:







Now, obviously, as cool as this hardware is, nobody will be shocked to find out that it costs $2,595, but then again, how else can you immerse yourself into your favorite (probably open-world) VR games by literally running and crouch walking in them? It's a niche thing, but a really exciting one too.



The Omni One is starting to ship beta units to its investor customers now, and hopefully someday in the future, will be even more readily available, and affordable, for fans of VR immersion.



But for now, if you want one, you'll need to sign up for Virtuix's newsletter, to get notified when this exciting VR treadmill will go on sale for everyone.