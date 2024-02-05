Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Hit relaxing puzzle games Illustrated and Patterned join Apple Vision Pro’s launch lineup

Apple’s Vision Pro launched over the weekend with a pretty decent lineup of games and apps. Of course, we’re talking about native visionOS games, not games that can be played in 2D using Apple’s VR headset.

Illustrated and Patterned are two of the games that joined the Apple Vision Pro launch lineup as native visionOS titles. Both are part of the puzzle genre, but they promise not to put your brain to work too much.

First off, Illustrated is a relaxing puzzle game created with famous artists from around the world including Van Gogh, which blends art and story together. Artist’s puzzles are organized in virtual 3D galleries, each designed in a way that represents the unique style of the artist.

Illustrated’s main focus is to make players feel like they’re in an actual museum. Paired with a custom soundtrack and Apple Vision Pro’s Spatial Audio, the game promises to offer an immersive puzzle-building experience that is relaxing, and educational, at the same time.

The second game coming from BorderLeap, Patterned, is a zen puzzler. This one takes advantage of Apple Vision Pro to create landscapes of seamless, repeating patterns.



These patterns create endless vistas on Apple Vision Pro’s high-resolution micro-OLED displays, while Spatial Audio creates a mesmerizing ambient experience. Once a pattern is fully assembled, players are rewarded visually as they’re transported into a fully immersive, 360-degree panorama of the seamless pattern.

More importantly, both games will receive updates that will introduce additional galleries, puzzles, and new immersive ways to play. Both titles support collaborative, real-time multiplayer with SharePlay on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, with multiplayer support coming to each title on Apple Vision Pro in the near future.

