The Apple Vision Pro teardown: three iPhone-sized batteries, plus X-ray and microscope shots

As you know, the Vision Pro’s battery pack is to be worn in the user’s pocket, or attached to the belt, or wherever – the batteries are not integrated into the headset itself because it would make it crazy heavy at over a kilogram. For comparison, the Quest Pro weighs 722 g and the Quest 3 clocks in at 515 g.So, iFixit notes, if we’re comparing just the weight on the face minus the battery, the Meta Quest Pro is 522 grams. The same assembly in theis 532 grams, effectively the same. “The key difference in these units is in the weight distribution, and a much heavier pocket battery in the Vision Pro”.EyeSight works in three distinct display modes: “internal focus”, “external engagement”, and “do not disturb”. Within the patent documentation, there are numerous pages filled with potential screen visuals, including various cartoon animal eyes, biometric data collected from other sensors, and heart symbols to signify conversations with loved ones.Apple wanted to achieve something very specific: an animated, 3D-looking face with eyes. But that’s not an easy task to do. As iFixit puts it:A lenticular lens is capable of displaying different images depending on the viewing angle. This unique property can be harnessed to achieve various effects, such as simulating motion with just two frames of an action or creating a stereoscopic 3D effect using images of the same subject from different perspectives.In the case of the, it incorporates a lenticular layer positioned on top of the exterior OLED panel. The VisionOS software handles the process by rendering multiple facial images, which we can refer to as A and B. These images are then sliced and presented in such a way that image A is directed towards your left eye from one angle, while image B is aimed at your right eye from another angle. This intricate setup creates a 3D facial representation through the stereoscopic effect. It's worth noting that these angles are extremely minuscule and numerous, to the extent that a high-powered microscope is required to truly appreciate the intricacy.Here’s what the Evident Scientific ’s microscope shot looks like:However, there are certain compromises associated with this approach. The horizontal resolution of the displayed images is significantly reduced as it must be divided among the multiple images. For instance, if two images are displayed on a 2000 pixel-wide screen, each image effectively has only 1000 horizontal pixels to work with. Although we may not have specific details about the display's resolution or the exact number of images being interwoven, this reduction in resolution is a significant contributing factor to why EyeSight eyes may appear blurry.You can see the outline of the ovoid lens inserts in this X-ray shot from Creative Electron iFixit’s second part of the teardown will dive into the internal displays, and sensor arrays and there’ll be a repairability score awarded.