The Apple Vision Pro teardown: three iPhone-sized batteries, plus X-ray and microscope shots
If you’re obsessed with the Vision Pro and you’ve watched all the videos there are about what Apple’s spatial computer can do, maybe it’s time to check out what the Vision Pro is made of.
iFixit is bringing one ginormous Vision Pro teardown report with lots of shots and videos, and there’s even an X-ray image of the $3,499 spatial computer, plus some really cool microscope shots. In fact, the teardown process is so huge that it’s split into two, with the second analysis coming in the next few days.
Right, on to the teardown itself!
Speaking of cells, the battery pack weighs 353 grams and is made of three iPhone-sized batteries, delivering a grand total of 35.9 Wh. That’s more than double of an iPhone 15 Pro’s 17.3 Wh.
As you know, the Vision Pro’s battery pack is to be worn in the user’s pocket, or attached to the belt, or wherever – the batteries are not integrated into the headset itself because it would make it crazy heavy at over a kilogram. For comparison, the Quest Pro weighs 722 g and the Quest 3 clocks in at 515 g.
So, iFixit notes, if we’re comparing just the weight on the face minus the battery, the Meta Quest Pro is 522 grams. The same assembly in the Vision Pro is 532 grams, effectively the same. “The key difference in these units is in the weight distribution, and a much heavier pocket battery in the Vision Pro”.
EyeSight works in three distinct display modes: “internal focus”, “external engagement”, and “do not disturb”. Within the patent documentation, there are numerous pages filled with potential screen visuals, including various cartoon animal eyes, biometric data collected from other sensors, and heart symbols to signify conversations with loved ones.
Apple wanted to achieve something very specific: an animated, 3D-looking face with eyes. But that’s not an easy task to do. As iFixit puts it:
A lenticular lens is capable of displaying different images depending on the viewing angle. This unique property can be harnessed to achieve various effects, such as simulating motion with just two frames of an action or creating a stereoscopic 3D effect using images of the same subject from different perspectives.
Here’s what the Evident Scientific’s microscope shot looks like:
However, there are certain compromises associated with this approach. The horizontal resolution of the displayed images is significantly reduced as it must be divided among the multiple images. For instance, if two images are displayed on a 2000 pixel-wide screen, each image effectively has only 1000 horizontal pixels to work with. Although we may not have specific details about the display's resolution or the exact number of images being interwoven, this reduction in resolution is a significant contributing factor to why EyeSight eyes may appear blurry.
iFixit’s second part of the teardown will dive into the internal displays, and sensor arrays and there’ll be a repairability score awarded.
For iFixit’s team, the “strangest thing” about the Vision Pro is “the thing that makes it most uniquely Apple: it’s got a big shiny bubble glass front, which makes it stand out from the aluminum- and plastic-shrouded competition, even when it’s off”. And when it’s on, it’s even stranger—instead of being fully transparent, behind the glass, an odd lenticular screen displays a 3D-ish video of the user’s eyes, emulating their gaze, continues the report.
This is, of course, the notorious EyeSight display, as Apple calls it. It’s used to recreate (sort of) the user’s eyes and to make it possible for other people to see through.
The glass panel
The glass panel is glued on, of course, and it took a lot of heat and time, but we removed it without breakage. At 34 grams, the glass may not be heavy on its own, but fully kitted out with the battery, the Vision Pro weighs over a kilogram.
EyeSight Display
Human brains are very sensitive to faces and expressions, it's why the uncanny valley is a thing, and part of that is depth sensing. Apple needed to create a believable 3D effect. One reason why 3D renderings don’t look truly 3D is because they lack a stereoscopic effect. For something to look 3D, we need to see subtly different images with each eye. The Vision Pro tackles this problem with lenticular lenses.
In the case of the Vision Pro, it incorporates a lenticular layer positioned on top of the exterior OLED panel. The VisionOS software handles the process by rendering multiple facial images, which we can refer to as A and B. These images are then sliced and presented in such a way that image A is directed towards your left eye from one angle, while image B is aimed at your right eye from another angle. This intricate setup creates a 3D facial representation through the stereoscopic effect. It's worth noting that these angles are extremely minuscule and numerous, to the extent that a high-powered microscope is required to truly appreciate the intricacy.
You can see the outline of the ovoid lens inserts in this X-ray shot from Creative Electron:
