These are (some of) the 600+ all-new apps Apple's Vision Pro is launching with

The Cupertino-based tech giant is today talking about "more than 600" titles, which is significantly higher than the number reported just last week. What's even more remarkable is that these are apparently "all-new" spatial apps designed specifically to take advantage of the "unique and powerful capabilities of" and not existing titles merely updated or adapted to work on the $3,499 headset.





In addition to this 600+ tally, Apple is touting a frankly outlandish 1 million (!!!) "compatible" apps prepared to "deliver a wide array of breakthrough experiences" of their own that you can download from the company's App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

So where's the list?





Unfortunately, no comprehensive catalog of these "more than 600 apps and games" appears to be available anywhere on Apple's official website, with just a few noteworthy titles instead being highlighted and briefly discussed in a new press release









Sports fans, for instance, will undoubtedly be delighted to hear how PGA Tour Vision aims to "bring the tour to life in a user's space" with everything from real-time shot tracking layered on top of 3D models of real golf courses to key stats like leaderboards, scorecards, schedules, and course information splashed across a 100-foot screen surrounding you to make you feel less alone and sad with your actual, real, non-athletic life.





The Vision Pro 's official NBA app, meanwhile, will allow you to stream up to five games live or on demand at the same time while somehow also keeping real-time player and team stats in your field of view and letting you "effortlessly glance" at even more games and scores.





If that sounds... potentially tiresome, perhaps a little bit of casual Disney+ or Max entertainment will help relax you with such deeply immersive tools and experiences as IMAX, Dolby Atmos, and a special Iron Throne Room environment surrounding your screen while you watch Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon.









With Apple Arcade (remember that?), you will also get access to "more than 250" games built with the Vision Pro in mind, which largely explains how the headset managed to get to that aforementioned 600+ number so fast. Some of these games definitely sound like a fun silly time, from Super Fruit Ninja to Lego Builder's Journey and Cut the Rope 3, although the headset isn't exactly made for kids.

Don't worry, a bunch of productivity tools are also supported





It's hard to justify an expense of three thousand and five hundred dollars in front of your wife (or husband) in the absence of something that will at least make it seem like you can use the Vision Pro for work purposes in addition to watching movies, sports, and playing games.





Luckily, Apple appears to have put quite a bit of effort into creating your perfect excuse for buying this puppy, not only making the Vision Pro compatible with the company's own Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad and allowing you to turn your living room or office space into a "Mac Virtual Display" but also building a new app called Box for easy collaboration and secure file management.









The most important work tools you'll be able to use on the Vision Pro right off the bat are probably Microsoft's Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, and Loop, which are separately showcased on the official website of the Redmond-based tech giant. MindNode, OmniFocus, and OmniPlan are a few other titles in this category that sound very useful and interesting.





Too bad the device is pretty much sold out at the time of this writing, and if you haven't been quick to pre-order it a couple of weeks back , you're unlikely to get your hands on or face into an Apple-made mixed reality headset anytime soon.