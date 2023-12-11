Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

New report says Apple may be aiming to get the Vision Pro 'out the door' by January 2024

Apple lifted the veil on its first AR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, earlier this year, with a non-specific release time-frame around "early 2024". Most people expected it to be available officially not earlier than March of next year, but a new rumor points to the possibility that we might see it official even earlier, reports AppleInsider.

The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and his "Power On" Sunday newsletter. Gurman claims that Apple has been aiming to get Vision Pro "out of the door" by January. Before that info, it was believed the official release would be, most likely, after March, while Apple never gave a specific date. So far, Apple has only said to expect the headset in "early 2024".

Gurman notes that the release itself may not happen in January, but it should occur before March unless something unforeseen comes up. Select Apple store employees are expected to get introduced to the headset in Apple Park in January as well, to get trained on it and to later train their other colleagues.

Gurman says that the employee training will start in the middle of January and each employee will get two days of training. That's because Vision Pro should be customized for each person (not the right fit will ruin the experience) and store employees need to be familiar with the complex setup process for the headset.

Although you will be able to reserve the headset online, it is said picking up the Vision Pro will be pushed towards retail. Apple Stores are reportedly going to receive equipment soon, so employees are able to assemble and box the headset on-site for the buyer.
