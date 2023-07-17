Shocker: Apple gives the Vision Pro its own division. Actually, that is shocking, so let me tell you why.
Who else is disappointed that Apple doesn’t make jams? I mean, the company makes the iPhone — hands down, one of the best phones around. Then it makes the iPad and all the other devices that create the cult that is the ecosystem.
But instead of branching out into making jam and marmalade, Apple settled on the Vision Pro. And you know what? After some time, I’ve settled on being happy with getting a mixed-reality headset over a jar of bliss.
But AR/VR is such a game-changer, that it simply didn’t fit the mold. So the company is giving the upcoming headset its own division.
So, why may that be a good idea? Well good UI doesn’t necessarily translate into good UI in AR/VR, for example. And the same statement goes with double the force when talking about UI navigation and general UX (as in, the experience you get from the design).
The group itself still hast internal teams such as:
Or, at least, those are the ones that evidence exists of, somewhere out there.
Now, for some of you, this may just make sense. This is a huge product, a new tech category for the company — a company who is very dedicated to doing things in a specific way — and a release with a hefty asking price.
At the same time, though, this may serve to highlight the impact that the headset may have on the industry. Apple realizes that this isn’t a simple project that can be handled like any other and is treating the product with that in mind. The result? We’ll have to wait and see.
Now, in order for this man to have a good experience, we need the Vision Pro handled with care!
As such, Apple now has a Vision Products Group — and I’m just taking a moment out of your time to highlight how that is plural, but we don’t really have more than that to comment on as of now — which is working independently from other departments.
- Software engineering
- Hardware engineering
- Strategy and planning
- Product management
- Content planning
- App development
- Project management
Now, for some of you, this may just make sense. This is a huge product, a new tech category for the company — a company who is very dedicated to doing things in a specific way — and a release with a hefty asking price.
At the same time, though, this may serve to highlight the impact that the headset may have on the industry. Apple realizes that this isn’t a simple project that can be handled like any other and is treating the product with that in mind. The result? We’ll have to wait and see.
And while that time goes on, please consider this: wouldn’t it be amazing if the Vision Pro had a tutorial which teaches you how to do things in its AR space, during which you are tasked with packaging apple jam? Just saying!
