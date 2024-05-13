Vision Pro

Vision Pro









There’s no escape from my house, Hank.





You will help Hank, a runaway alien, navigate a procedurally generated infinite track. This type of gameplay is very popular as we’ve seen with mobile games like Subway Surfers and Temple Run. The goal is to set higher and higher scores each time you play. Gameplay ends when you hit an obstacle.



Hank’s motion is controlled via hand tracking and there is a disarm button for traps on the course. There is also a finite energy mechanic: with energy getting depleted a bit with each jump and needing to recharge. And if Hank gets squished by a trap you couldn’t dodge in time his goopy remains get flung onto your real-life furniture.













Vision Pro is one of the Theis one of the best AR headsets we’ve ever reviewed. And if reports about an Apple Vision Pro 2 are accurate, it’s about to become a whole lot more affordable. Meaning you too could help Hank escape the Overlord in your living room.