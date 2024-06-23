Apple reportedly has no plans to abandon high-end headset market
Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman had a lot to say about Apple Vision Pro in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On. Apple is reportedly going to follow the iPhone model for Vision headsets and is already working on visionOS 3. The company is also apparently looking to develop AR glasses. Gurman also says that, despite poor sales, Apple has no plans to abandon the high-end headset market.
If the reports of Apple employing the iPhone model for its headsets are true, then I presume we’ll have Vision Pro headsets and Vision Air headsets or something similar. Cheaper Vision headsets will probably do without the EyeSight display and use less stellar screens.
According to Gurman, Apple is trying to make a cheaper Vision Pro, but having trouble doing so. And despite the cost of Vision Pro making it unattainable for most, Apple apparently will continue making premium AR headsets.
I guess it won’t look as sleek in plastic.
Gurman’s report contradicts reports of Vision Pro 2 being canceled. According to Gurman, Vision Pro 2 will most likely happen, but has been put on the back burner for now. Apple might be looking to find its footing in the XR (Extended Reality) industry before trying again with such a premium headset.
According to a recent survey, very few people have used VR but those who have keep coming back for more. Maybe Apple’s new strategy will be to let people get a taste of MR (Mixed Reality) before offering them a fully loaded “Pro” headset.
But then again, as Gurman pointed out, even a discounted Vision Pro is unobtainable for most consumers because the base price is so high. I’m interested to see if Apple can offer a headset that feels Apple but is priced low enough that the average consumer is willing to try it out.
