Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

Apple M5-powered Vision Pro 2 will be lighter and with longer battery life

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Vision Pro
Apple is working on a second generation version of its virtual reality headset dubbed the Vision Pro 2, with the key aim to lower the price and introduce artificial intelligence features to spatial computing.

According to reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new M5 processor version of Vision Pro 2 will be going into mass production in the second quarter of next year. Besides slight improvements in design and fit, the Vision Pro 2 is expected to sport big changes under the hood.

Not with the displays, as those are already excellent and expensive enough, but rather with the processing power that will need to get a significant boost to run the respective artificial intelligence calculations. 

The new M5 processor will be a big upgrade from the current M2 chip with so that it can run whatever Apple Intelligence features can be adapted to the current spatial computing user experience.

Video Thumbnail

"The biggest design problem with Vision Pro/head-mounted devices is that human-computer interaction is still not intuitive and efficient," informs Kuo, and Apple will apparently be trying to tie eye tracking and gesture control with Apple Intelligence to make movements and commands feel flawless and more natural.

Unfortunately, the new 2025 Vision Pro 2 with a powerful M5 processor will still be rather expensive, but if artificial intelligence can help augment the user experience, it could become a more attractive proposition for mainstream users.

The analyst is of the opinion that Apple Intelligence can bring much more value to a spatial computing device like the Vision Pro 2 than on a product like the iPhone, especially if it integrates text-to-video generators like Open AI's Sora as is expected.

The Vision Pro 2 price, however, will stay largely the same as Apple hasn't changed its component suppliers much and the production costs will only go down by a tad, reports Mr. Kuo. The Apple Vision Pro 2 will be lighter and with longer battery life, though, they predict, which will address some of the main complaints about the headgear. 

Apple is also working on a cheaper Vision Pro model that is still in the planning stages and will sacrifice things like display resolution in order to lower the price of its AR/VR devices to stay competitive.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Popular stories

Meta’s funding of XR bears fruit as Quest gets exclusive new capabilities
Meta’s funding of XR bears fruit as Quest gets exclusive new capabilities
New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch? [UPDATED]
New Meta Quest 3S priced at $299, what’s the catch? [UPDATED]
New HTC headset is like Vision Pro in a world that needs more Meta Quest
New HTC headset is like Vision Pro in a world that needs more Meta Quest
It's official: the Meta Orion AR glasses prototype, and it looks incredible! "A neural interface"
It's official: the Meta Orion AR glasses prototype, and it looks incredible! "A neural interface"
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm reportedly following LG’s lead: delaying joint XR project
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm reportedly following LG’s lead: delaying joint XR project
Meta announces big new Quest features, ecosystem updates – virtual desktop for Windows, Dolby Atmos
Meta announces big new Quest features, ecosystem updates – virtual desktop for Windows, Dolby Atmos
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Turn your house into a golf course, bowling alley and more in Home Sports for Meta Quest 3
Turn your house into a golf course, bowling alley and more in Home Sports for Meta Quest 3
It's official: the Meta Orion AR glasses prototype, and it looks incredible! "A neural interface"
It's official: the Meta Orion AR glasses prototype, and it looks incredible! "A neural interface"
Meta announces big new Quest features, ecosystem updates – virtual desktop for Windows, Dolby Atmos
Meta announces big new Quest features, ecosystem updates – virtual desktop for Windows, Dolby Atmos
Meta Quest 3S released: modern VR on a budget
Meta Quest 3S released: modern VR on a budget
Meta Connect unveils the future of XR tomorrow, here’s how to watch
Meta Connect unveils the future of XR tomorrow, here’s how to watch
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm reportedly following LG’s lead: delaying joint XR project
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm reportedly following LG’s lead: delaying joint XR project
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless