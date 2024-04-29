Apple is having trouble making the Vision Pro cheaper

Vision Pro

What stood out to me from this excerpt was Apple’s updated roadmap for the Vision Pro . The company previously planned to release a second Vision Pro in 2025. These plans got shelved once Apple realized the Vision Pro wasn’t even coming close to the sales numbers it had predicted before launch.



As analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says, the Vision Pro’s performance in the United States has probably forced Apple to revise their sales forecasts for the upcoming global launch. But as long as the Vision Pro remains priced at $3,499, I think it’s safe to say that not many are going to be buying one.

















Not only does Apple need to come out with a cheaper Vision Pro, the company also needs to let users play PC VR games if it has any hope of making the Vision Pro a serious competitor in the XR industry. The Vision Pro is one of the best AR headsets on the market today. But, in my opinion, it simply isn't worth the asking price for the average consumer. It doesn't have nearly as many uses as I'd like. And with Meta Horizon OS going open-source there's even more incentive to get an XR headset that's not the Vision Pro.