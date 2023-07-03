How to change your Quest 2 home environment: Get cozy & comfortable in VR

You may also find helpful:

First off, you'll want to quit any games you may be running. Only then will you have access to the Quest 2's home screen, with the taskbar, app launcher, clock, and all that jazz. If you've just powered on your Quest 2, you're likely here already, so let's move to step 2.It should be on your dock, bottom right, as shown in the screenshot above. If you can't find it, open the app library (icon with the 9 dots), and Settings should be in there.You should now be in the Settings app, which has tons of customization options available. But what we're looking for is Personalization – click that one. You can already see that it's all about the virtual environments, as that's literally its description!

Step 4: Download and apply new virtual environments





Available home environments to download right now:

Studio

Mountain Study

Bubbles

Crystal Atrium

Classic Home

Space Station

Cyber City

Ryokan Retreat

Quest Dome

Winter Lodge

Desert Terrace

Polar Village

Futurescape

Abstraction

Paradiso

How to (temporarily) have passthrough as your virtual home environment

And from this menu you can view, download and apply all of the available Quest 2 virtual home environments. Be advised that some of the bigger ones may take a while to download, as they come with tons of textures, and even ambience sounds, but it's usually well worth the wait.Enjoy your new Quest 2 VR home environments!As you can see, there's a pretty generous list of virtual environments you can download and apply as your own VR home on the Quest 2. And, we only expect those to grow in numbers once the Quest 3 comes around.It's worth noting that almost all of these are actual 3D environments, meaning you can walk around in them, if you have the real-world space for it, and check each of their intricate details up close.Meta has recently changed some things that I'm personally not too fond of, and making this feature temporary is one of them.You can still set passthrough as your virtual home on the latest Quest 2 software, but it'll now revert back to your virtual home environment after a while.In any case, to set passthrough as your temporary environment, which will allow you to see the real world through the Quest 2's cameras, simply press the clock on the dock, then you'll see a "Passthrough" option that wasn't there before. Click it, and passthrough will be enabled, replacing your virtual Quest 2 home. But again, only temporarily.