Huge Black Friday discounts for RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses go live soon, details here
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're in the market for mixed-reality glasses, unsurprisingly around Black Friday would be the best time to get a pair, for much cheaper than usual.
RayNeo, one of the AR/VR brands we've covered extensively this year is about to slash the prices of its RayNeo Air 2 and RayNeo Air 2s glasses, with the former going down to just $199, from its original price of $379.99.
RayNeo tells us that from November 21 to December 2 (so bookmark this page and come back then), the RayNeo Air 2 will be going down massively, from $379.99 to just $199. That's a generous 47% off deal.
But wait, there's more – we have an extra discount code for you – TXIN4TE9 – which will drop the price further with $15.
Again from November 21 to December 2 you can pick up the RayNeo Air 2s with a pretty generous discount – 20% off, and again, we have a discount code for you to drop the price further – INQ4HWN.
Again, check out our reviews for those devices to see what the fuss is about, but yeah – it's quite a blast for the right person! Especially for such a reasonable Black Friday price.
RayNeo, one of the AR/VR brands we've covered extensively this year is about to slash the prices of its RayNeo Air 2 and RayNeo Air 2s glasses, with the former going down to just $199, from its original price of $379.99.
Check out our TCL RayNeo Air 2 review, and our RayNeo Air 2s review respectively, to learn more about these awesome, futuristic glasses, but here and now we'll just tell you the deals, and when to expect them.
RayNeo Air 2 price is going down to $199 (and more with our discount code)
RayNeo tells us that from November 21 to December 2 (so bookmark this page and come back then), the RayNeo Air 2 will be going down massively, from $379.99 to just $199. That's a generous 47% off deal.
But wait, there's more – we have an extra discount code for you – TXIN4TE9 – which will drop the price further with $15.
RayNeo Air 2s gets 20% cheaper (and more without our discount code)
Again from November 21 to December 2 you can pick up the RayNeo Air 2s with a pretty generous discount – 20% off, and again, we have a discount code for you to drop the price further – INQ4HWN.
Enjoy! XR glasses like these are an awesome, futuristic thing to own whether to watch movies while commuting, or game on the go, or simply because you don't have enough space for another TV at home.
Again, check out our reviews for those devices to see what the fuss is about, but yeah – it's quite a blast for the right person! Especially for such a reasonable Black Friday price.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: