Huge Black Friday discounts for RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses go live soon, details here

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Huge Black Friday discounts for RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses go live soon, details here
If you're in the market for mixed-reality glasses, unsurprisingly around Black Friday would be the best time to get a pair, for much cheaper than usual.

RayNeo, one of the AR/VR brands we've covered extensively this year is about to slash the prices of its RayNeo Air 2 and RayNeo Air 2s glasses, with the former going down to just $199, from its original price of $379.99.

Check out our TCL RayNeo Air 2 review, and our RayNeo Air 2s review respectively, to learn more about these awesome, futuristic glasses, but here and now we'll just tell you the deals, and when to expect them.

RayNeo Air 2 price is going down to $199 (and more with our discount code)


RAYNEO Air 2 AR Glasses

47% OFF from November 21 to December 2, additional discount code below
Buy at Amazon


RayNeo tells us that from November 21 to December 2 (so bookmark this page and come back then), the RayNeo Air 2 will be going down massively, from $379.99 to just $199. That's a generous 47% off deal.

But wait, there's more – we have an extra discount code for you – TXIN4TE9 – which will drop the price further with $15.

RayNeo Air 2s gets 20% cheaper (and more without our discount code)


RAYNEO Air 2s XR Glasses

20% OFF from November 21 to December 2, additional discount code below
Buy at Amazon


Again from November 21 to December 2 you can pick up the RayNeo Air 2s with a pretty generous discount – 20% off, and again, we have a discount code for you to drop the price further – INQ4HWN.

Enjoy! XR glasses like these are an awesome, futuristic thing to own whether to watch movies while commuting, or game on the go, or simply because you don't have enough space for another TV at home.

Again, check out our reviews for those devices to see what the fuss is about, but yeah – it's quite a blast for the right person! Especially for such a reasonable Black Friday price.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/266-200/BK6A3899.webp
Rado Minkov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Popular stories

Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”
Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”
Meta shows Orion AR glasses in action and how they transcend smartphones
Meta shows Orion AR glasses in action and how they transcend smartphones
Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is difficult to wear
Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is difficult to wear
Huge Black Friday discounts for RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses go live soon, details here
Huge Black Friday discounts for RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses go live soon, details here
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is difficult to wear
Apple didn’t want to admit that the Vision Pro is difficult to wear
Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”
Spatial Ops VR launches today on Meta Quest 3: “ushering in a new era of gameplay”
Meta shows Orion AR glasses in action and how they transcend smartphones
Meta shows Orion AR glasses in action and how they transcend smartphones
Apple Vision Pro 2 release pushed back to sometime in late 2025 to spring 2026
Apple Vision Pro 2 release pushed back to sometime in late 2025 to spring 2026
Apple keeps falling behind while its biggest threat isn't Samsung or Google anymore
Apple keeps falling behind while its biggest threat isn't Samsung or Google anymore
Project Atlas: how Apple plans to surpass the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses
Project Atlas: how Apple plans to surpass the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless