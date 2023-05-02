Best Valve Index deals: Get into premium PC VR gaming for cheaper
Anyone looking for a premium PC VR experience is bound to consider the Valve Index. After all, even in 2023 it still remains one of the best VR headsets out there.
Bright screen, great speakers, intuitive and rechargeable controllers, and perhaps most importantly – the company behind Steam and Half-Life behind it, which even gives you a copy of Half-Life: Alyx when you buy it, no less! That would be just the biggest dedicated VR game ever released!
But the good news is that like most tech, the Valve Index can be found at a discounted price here and there, and that's exactly what we'll be doing in this article.
Let's get into it, and see what Valve Index deals and discounts are available right now.
If you don't own a Valve Index yet, and are just now looking to buy – you'll need the full VR kit, which comes with everything to get you going – the headset, two controllers, and two Base Stations.
The Valve Index Base Stations are must-have devices that help the VR headset do all of its tracking magic. You need at least two set up in your room, so in case yours broke and need replacing, here are the available deals on Base Stations right now.
Below we have deals on coolers, protectors, and other accessories you may want to get for your trusty Valve Index VR headset.
Valve Index Full VR Kit
If you don't own a Valve Index yet, and are just now looking to buy – you'll need the full VR kit, which comes with everything to get you going – the headset, two controllers, and two Base Stations.
- Get the Valve Index Full VR Kit via Steam for $999. This is not so much a deal per se, as it is financial advice. If you don't know to get the Valve Index from its developer, Valve, directly, you may end up paying over $1,500, up to a ridiculous $2,700, for what's meant to be a $999 headset. So save yourself hundreds of dollars by simply buying it from Steam, and avoiding resellers.
Valve Index Base Station deals
The Valve Index Base Stations are must-have devices that help the VR headset do all of its tracking magic. You need at least two set up in your room, so in case yours broke and need replacing, here are the available deals on Base Stations right now.
- Get the SteamVR Valve Index Base Station 2.0 for $50 off. This is a clean deal from Amazon; no conditions, just a nice discount.
Best deals on Valve Index accessories
Below we have deals on coolers, protectors, and other accessories you may want to get for your trusty Valve Index VR headset.
- Get the KIWI design USB Radiator Fans Accessory for Valve Index at 5% off. Let's face it (pun intended), the Valve Index can get a bit hot sometimes, and if that's what you're dealing with, it's worth considering getting an accessory like this; keep that headset and your face cool!
- 20% off the KIWI design VR Facial Interface Bracket with Anti-Leakage Nose Pad. Need a new face cover for your Valve Index, a comfy one that doesn't leak any outside light? Consider this option, which is currently cheaper than usual.
